The Richter Scale is the way scientists and geologists measure earthquakes, it ranges from 0 to 9. US Geological Survey reports the tremors early Wednesday morning. A series of rumbles, about 274 miles off the coast of Newport, OR, were traced by geologists between 2:54 and about 7 AM. The largest of them registered 5.6 on the Richter scale, which is just below what's considered a dangerous stage of 6 and up.

NEWPORT, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO