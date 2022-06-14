ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldport, OR

This festival is lit

oregoncoasttoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs spring prepares to launch into summer, there is no better place to be than Waldport for the 66th annual Beachcomber Days weekend, Friday through Sunday, June 17 through 19. It’s an event that promises fun for children of all ages, packed with free and low-cost events, games, music, food and...

www.oregoncoasttoday.com

Lebanon-Express

Summer band concerts in Corvallis, here's the lineup

Summer Concerts in the Park with the Corvallis Community Band are back, beginning Tuesday, June 21 in Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis. Themed concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. and run for an hour. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-backed chair to sit and enjoy the free music.
CORVALLIS, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Faerieworlds: A Gathering of the Tribes

A family friendly alternate universe is coming home. Seven years after it left Lane County for Horning’s Hideout west of Portland, Faerieworlds: A Gathering of the Tribes is back in Eugene, just in time for its 20th anniversary celebration. “The heart of the festival was in Eugene,” says Emilio Miller-Lopez, a co-producer of the three-day event. He notes that while the event at Horning’s Hideout went well enough, “it was never quite like Eugene. We’re psyched to have it back.” The Vending Village, with more than 70 craft and food booths, will be populated by walk-around performers, storytellers and puppeteers. There will be a children’s activity area and a Faerie Market outside the extended fence area with free admission until 5 pm each day. And, yes, there is music on three stages with notable artists. Look for the Irish singer-songwriter Kila, whose work has been featured on the film Wolfwalkers, as well as Iranian singer-songwriter Azam Ali, whose music has been on the films The Matrix and Thor. Add in Casey Neil and the Norway Rats, Wake the Dead, Black Magdalene and many more. It is good to welcome Faerieworlds back to its spiritual home.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Pioneer Picnic back on in Brownsville, and it's No. 135

The Linn County Pioneer Picnic had its first ever Pioneer Prince, who marched and waved alongside the Pioneer Princesses on Friday, June 17 during the annual Kiddie Parade in Brownsville. The event is back on for the first time since the pandemic, running Friday through Sunday. Prince Sebastian Sartuche-Doan said...
BROWNSVILLE, OR
beachconnection.net

Biplane Ride Near Florence a Joyful Thrill Ride Above Central Oregon Coast

(Florence, Oregon) – Up, up in the air, above the central Oregon coast, something yellow and blue is flying past the Heceta Head Lighthouse, around Sea Lion Caves, or maybe over the dunes or around Cape Perpetua. Look close and you'll notice it's an old biplane: World War I-era, open air, engine buzzing overhead with a distinctive sound and a touch of time travel. Did we just go back 100 years, like in 12 Monkeys? (Photos courtesy Tomeny Aereo)
FLORENCE, OR
beachconnection.net

A Tale of Two Oregon Coast Blobs and Their Past: One You Know, One You Don't

(Neskowin, Oregon) – Up on the north Oregon coast, at two different ends of the Three Capes Tour, there sit two almost-twins. Two rocky blobs, almost thirty miles apart, look like each other and they share some unique characteristics. Neskowin and a hidden cove-like beach below Cape Meares host these eyebrow-raising dollops of former lava. The tales they could tell if they could only talk. But we know a little about them. (Above: Short Beach with Cape Meares in the background. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
NESKOWIN, OR
oregontoday.net

Quake, June 17

Another earthquake was recorded off the Central Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 3.2-magnitude quake was located west of Florence at a depth of six-miles. It’s the fourth quake to hit the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast this week.
FLORENCE, OR
hh-today.com

An Albany scooter update: 6,000 miles

A month and a half after the Bird company’s electric scooters arrived in Albany, how is this experiment in “urban mobility” working out?. April 27 was the first day the scooters were available for rent in Albany. Since then, there have been only a few times when I have seen someone riding one of them. Most of the Bird scooters I see around town are sitting somewhere, ready and waiting to be rented.
ALBANY, NY
kezi.com

Veneta woman speaks out about run-in with poisonous hemlock

VENETA, Ore. -- A Veneta woman is speaking out after a deadly run-in with a very dangerous plant called poison hemlock. it led to a heartbreaking loss for Stacy Soverns, who said their family cat died after lying in the toxic plant. "It very slowly paralyzed the animal. It started...
VENETA, OR
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

625 new affordable homes headed to areas affected by 2020 Labor Day fires

Oregon counties devastated by the 2020 Labor Day fires will get 625 new affordable homes thanks to more than $73 million from the state Housing Stability Council. Those wildfires burned more than 1 million acres and destroyed more than 4,000 homes. More than 1,700 of those were manufactured homes, one of the few affordable options for families.
OREGON STATE
newslincolncounty.com

Oregon Coast Fishermen are rolling up their sleeves to stop the construction of huge offshore windmills

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners put out a BIG NO! to a federal agency that wants to build huge electric generating windmill farms just off the shores of the Oregon Coast. Lincoln County Commissioners Kaety Jacobson and Doug Hunt decided to send off a rather straight-forward NO! to a request by the federal government that wants to install hundreds of windmills along the coast.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

9 earthquakes off Oregon coast are ‘nothing alarming,’ seismologist says

A cluster of earthquakes was recorded early Wednesday off the Oregon coastline about 300 miles west of Newport but caused no damage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency recorded nine earthquakes within five hours, with three occurring only minutes apart. The first earthquake was recorded at 2:54 a.m. and was 3.8-magnitude. By 7:01 a.m., eight more had hit.
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Large 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rumbles Off Oregon Coast

The Richter Scale is the way scientists and geologists measure earthquakes, it ranges from 0 to 9. US Geological Survey reports the tremors early Wednesday morning. A series of rumbles, about 274 miles off the coast of Newport, OR, were traced by geologists between 2:54 and about 7 AM. The largest of them registered 5.6 on the Richter scale, which is just below what's considered a dangerous stage of 6 and up.
NEWPORT, OR
kezi.com

Albany man sentenced for crime spree across Linn and Lane County

ALBANY, Ore. -- The Linn County sheriff reports that a man has been sentenced to prison for crimes he committed during a crime spree across Linn and Lane County in April. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says that Justin Allen Barr, 32, of Albany, began his crime spree on April 21 by breaking glass and stealing a car from a repair shop in Millersburg. He then went to a bar in Tangent where he tried to break a glass door and window to get inside, but was unsuccessful. Barr then drove to a convenience store in Halsey and used a shopping cart to break into the front door of the business, where he stole merchandise cumulatively worth thousands of dollars.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

One injured after two cars collide

EUGENE, Ore. -- One person was sent to the hospital after a car crash on Wallis Street and First Avenue earlier this morning. Eugene police said that at about 6:30 a.m. a green Subaru was heading northbound on Wallis Street and ran a stop sign. They said that a silver SUV was making a left turn onto Wallis Street and the two vehicles crashed into each other.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Caught on camera: Caregiver appears to injure young disabled man

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. --- Footage from a Ring camera appears to show a woman shoving an object in a young disabled man's ear multiple times, rupturing his eardrum. Jennifer Mast, 47, has been arrested and charged with First Degree Criminal Mistreatment in connection to the incident. This is a charge related to injuring someone who is dependent upon the person who committed the accused crime.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Former UO football player sentenced to 3 years of probation

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man and former University of Oregon football player has been sentenced for assault and other charges in connection to an incident with his ex-girlfriend. Lavasier Tuinei, 31, played football as a wide receiver for the University of Oregon from 2009 to 2011. He opened a...
EUGENE, OR

