ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fisher-Price, US regulators issue warning after 13 infant deaths

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28PdCY_0gAok6jc00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Fisher-Price and U.S. product safety regulators are telling parents not to let their infants fall asleep in the company’s rockers after 13 infants died in the devices between 2009 and 2021.

The deaths happened when the babies fell asleep in Fisher Price’s Infant-to-Toddler and Newborn-to-Toddler rockers.

The company, along with U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said the rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should never be left unsupervised or unrestrained in them.

A new rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less goes into effect next week.

Globally, there have been more than 17 million of the Fisher-Price rockers sold since the 1990s, according to a news release Tuesday.

First-time homebuyers, these are the cities for you: report

Similar products were recalled in 2021 and in 2019.

In 2019, Fisher-Price recalled nearly 5 million Rock ‘n Play infant sleepers after reports of death. The American Academy of Pediatrics called the product “dangerous” after a Consumer Reports investigation linked the product to 32 infant deaths since 2011.

“Your infant’s sleep environment should be the safest place in your home, so we want to remind parents and caregivers: the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard, without blankets, pillows, or other items,” CPSC Chair Alex D. Hoen-Saric said in a statement about the warnings. “Babies should never be unsupervised or unrestrained in rockers, gliders, soothers, or swings.”

Hoen-Saric noted that the latest Fisher-Price investigation is still underway, but the CPSC wanted to alert parents about best sleep practices.

“We remain committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children,” Fisher-Price said in a statement after the joint warning.

Fisher-Price encourages consumers to see the company’s “Safe Start” page for safety videos, tips and additional safety information, as well as the latest safety warnings for Rockers and other infant products.

Consumers are also asked to report incidents to Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Do investigators think Summer Wells was abducted? FAQ sheet answers

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) provided an update on the ongoing search for missing Hawkins County child Summer Wells on Wednesday. In addition to speaking at a briefing, the bureau and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) also handed out a Frequently Asked Questions sheet related to the investigation. Summer […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

VSP: Saturday crash kills 15-year-old

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Police are investigating after a car crash left a teenager dead this weekend. According to a press release from Virginia State Police (VSP), officers were called to the scene of a crash around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived at a property in the 300 block of Flatwoods Road, investigators […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Don Wells shares letter as search for Summer reaches one year

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the day marking one year since Summer Wells went missing from her Beech Creek home, Donald Wells issued a statement on the ordeal through the family’s website and YouTube channel. Don Wells, who is serving time in jail for violating his probation, wrote the letter during his sentence. The […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Advocate Andy

Consumer Groups Warn of Dangers of Infant Rockers

Consumer Product Safety Commission reports accidental deaths from use of infant rockers for sleep. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued an announcement warning of the dangers of using Fisher-Price infant rockers for sleep and of leaving infants unsupervised in the rockers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infants#Consumer Reports#Consumer Goods#Safe Sleep#Cpsc
IFLScience

Six Children Die As Hepatitis Outbreak Spreads Around 36 US States

At least 180 cases of severe hepatitis in children reported from 36 states and territories are under investigation to see whether they are connected with the outbreak of recent months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said. This number, last updated on May 18, is up significantly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Children are being infected with up to THREE viruses at a time because COVID measures have worn down their immune systems and made them vulnerable to illnesses usually only caught in winter, experts warn

Children are turning up in doctors' clinics infected with as many as three different types of viruses, in what experts believe is the result of their immune systems being weakened from two years of COVID lockdowns and mask-wearing. Medical staff have come to expect a surge in cases of flu...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WJHL

Wanted Hawkins County woman in custody

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman wanted for multiple non-violent felonies in Hawkins County is in custody, according to the sheriff’s office. Hawkins County authorities requested the public’s help to find Misty Michelle Sabins, 41, on Sunday but did not disclose details surrounding the warrants for her arrest. Police made the announcement of her […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist killed in US 421 crash

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — State troopers say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 421. According to a crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Matthew Guy, 18 of Bristol, was traveling south on the highway when a pickup truck pulled out in front of […]
BRISTOL, TN
WebMD

More Than 82 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Wasted in U.S.: Report

Vaccine doses between December 2020 and mid-May 2022, tossing about 11% of the doses distributed. Pharmacies, states, territories, and federal agencies got rid of doses that expired on shelves before they could be used, that spoiled when the power went out or freezers broke, and that were tossed at the end of the day when no one used the remaining doses in an opened vial, according to NBC News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJHL

Couple claims they leased Knoxville home, homeowner doesn’t know them

A judge has ordered an East Tennessee couple to leave a home after the home's owner claimed they were trespassing. The couple says they had paid a month's rent, a deposit and signed a contract. However, the owner of the home says he doesn't know the couple. The judge hearing the arguments said it is one of the most unusual cases he's ever heard.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Who’s who in the Summer Wells case?

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn (WJHL)- It’s been one year since Summer Wells was last seen at her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County. No one has been charged in the disappearance of the now 6-year-old little girl. There haven’t been any leads and no tangible evidence on her whereabouts since she was reported missing […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

VSP investigating fatal crash in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday evening in Buchanan County. According to the Virginia State Police, a Ford Ranger was traveling along Horn Mountain Road around 5 p.m. when it ran off the side of the road and went down an embankment, overturning several times. State police […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Chief: Jonesborough suicide linked to fatal Greeneville shooting

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a suicide that took place outside of the justice center in Jonesborough is linked to an earlier fatal shooting in Greeneville. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, one person committed suicide Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the George Jaynes Justice Center. The justice center was briefly […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

WJHL

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy