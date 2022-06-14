ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Fly Your name to the Moon: How to add your name to the Artemis I test launch

By Amber Trent
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—All aboard! Artemis I will be flying to the moon, and you can get your boarding pass.

When Artemis I takes flight, you can have your name launched into space on a flash drive.

3,266,206 people have already signed-up and claimed their boarding passes, according to NASA’s site.

NASA launches study of UFOs despite ‘reputational risk’

Currently, NASA is targeting June 20 as the next testing time.

Artemis I is the “first uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft,” according to NASA.

Astronauts who have graduated from UT
The Moon is seen rising behind NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard atop a mobile launcher as it rolls out to Launch Complex 39B for the first time at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, March 17, 2022. Ahead of NASA’s Artemis I flight test, the fully stacked and integrated SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft will undergo a wet dress rehearsal at Launch Complex 39B to verify systems and practice countdown procedures for the first launch. (Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via AP)

This is the first step toward returning to the moon and “landing the first woman and the first person of color” there, according to NASA’s site.

And with Artemis I preparing for its test, crews are looking to the future and preparing for the next Artemis missions.

According to NASA, the spacecraft for Artemis II, which will be the first Artemis mission to have a crew, “was powered on for the first time by technicians in the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.”

NASA states the goals for not just Artemis I but all the Artemis missions is to “establish the first long-term presence on the Moon” along with being a leap toward “sending the first astronauts to Mars.”

Artemis I, and all the Artemis missions, turn our eyes back to the Moon and to the future in space.

If you want take part and fly your name to the Moon, click here.

