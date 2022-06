Mila Carter and her husband were on Lake Powell over Memorial Day Weekend when they captured an amazing video of a huge rock wall collapsing into the lake. The two were heading toward Antelope Point Marina in their ski boat on Monday when they noticed rocks and debris breaking off the towering sandstone cliffs near the confluence of Warm Creek. Carter was filming the scene on her smart phone when the entire rock face broke off and plummeted into the water below.

