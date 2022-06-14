4 hurt when AC duct falls from ceiling of ‘Vampire Diaries’ restaurant, GA officials say

Four people were hurt when part of an air conditioning duct collapsed inside a Georgia restaurant inspired by teen television drama “The Vampire Diaries,” according to city fire officials.

Duct work fell from the ceiling Monday, June 13, at the Mystic Grill in Covington, leaving one person seriously injured, Fire Chief Jeremy Holmes told McClatchy News. At least three others were treated for minor injuries.

Crews were called to the restaurant about a possible roof collapse “with multiple people trapped,” Holmes said. Further inspection showed the roof had not caved in, but that part of a duct fell through the ceiling onto the patrons below.

“Covington Fire personnel began triaging the patients and crews began treatment and stabilization of the ductwork,” Holmes said in a statement. “National EMS arrived on scene and continued with CFD the process of stabilizing and removing the serious patient.”

Mystic Grill has gained popularity among fans of supernatural teen drama “The Vampire Diaries,” on which it’s based. The show is set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, but Covington was its main filming location during the show’s eight-season run, according to ExploreGeorgia.org.

“Inspired by two communities: the family and fans of The Vampire Diaries and the small town community we call home,” according to the restaurant’s website. “The television series, filmed here in Covington, inspired the owners to bring the on screen restaurant to life.”

The eatery was temporarily closed pending further inspection and welcomed back guests for lunch and dinner as of Tuesday, June 14, according to a statement posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Covington is about 30 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.