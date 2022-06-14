ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PODCAST: Meet Mila Jam, who mixes art and activism to celebrate being Black and trans

By Dempsey Pillot, Femi Redwood, Anddy Egan Thorpe, Jill Webb
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezKa0_0gAojB6D00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Mila Jam is an icon. As a prolific Black trans woman who sings, writes, acts, and dances, she's become one of the LGTBQ+ community's most powerful voices.

In this week’s episode of " It’s OK to Say Gay ," listen as Jam sits down with host Femi Redwood and shares how her passion for creating art transformed into activism.

"I really feel like the work I do artistically is rooted in empowerment, it's rooted in joy, and it's rooted in celebration," Jam says.

Mila Jam attends the 2019 Ali Forney Center Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 25, 2019 in New York City. Photo credit (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

She also explains what she thinks it means to Black trans woman right now, and what it feels like to be celebrated by the LGBTQ+ community after after years of transphobic treatment from other queer people.

"I used to think that there would never come a day where [LGBTQ] people would actually be celebrated," she says.

When the culture become more expected, however, she says members of the community were still oppressed. People would ask, "So you could be gay and maybe that's okay. Why do you have to be more than that?"

She'd always reply, "I'm just trying to be me."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1010WINS

PRIDE MONTH 2022: NYC Calendar of events

The New York City Pride celebration has returned to being mostly in-person this year, with a plethora of activities organized by the city and other well-known city institutions starting next week! Here are highlights from throughout the month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mila Jam
Person
Ali Forney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Trans People#Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Podcast
1010WINS

Adams endorses Hochul in NY governor's race

“Governor Hochul has been a true partner, working on behalf of everyday New Yorkers — and it’s yielded real results,” Adams said in a statement to the New York Times ahead of the expected endorsement.
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy