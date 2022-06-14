PODCAST: Meet Mila Jam, who mixes art and activism to celebrate being Black and trans

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Mila Jam is an icon. As a prolific Black trans woman who sings, writes, acts, and dances, she's become one of the LGTBQ+ community's most powerful voices.

In this week’s episode of " It’s OK to Say Gay ," listen as Jam sits down with host Femi Redwood and shares how her passion for creating art transformed into activism.

"I really feel like the work I do artistically is rooted in empowerment, it's rooted in joy, and it's rooted in celebration," Jam says.

Mila Jam attends the 2019 Ali Forney Center Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 25, 2019 in New York City. Photo credit (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

She also explains what she thinks it means to Black trans woman right now, and what it feels like to be celebrated by the LGBTQ+ community after after years of transphobic treatment from other queer people.

"I used to think that there would never come a day where [LGBTQ] people would actually be celebrated," she says.

When the culture become more expected, however, she says members of the community were still oppressed. People would ask, "So you could be gay and maybe that's okay. Why do you have to be more than that?"

She'd always reply, "I'm just trying to be me."