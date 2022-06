A unique look at how these works were originally shown in the age of antiquity. Despite their pristine marble appearance, Greco-Roman sculptures were once richly adorned with color and ornamentation. If you’ve ever wondered what one of these artifacts actually looked like in the age of antiquity, you’re in luck. The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced its plans to host a remarkable new exhibition that uses technology to colorfully recreate some of the museum’s most prestigious Greco-Roman sculptures.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO