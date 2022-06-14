ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why did the Golden Knights hire Bruce Cassidy? Former Bruins coach brings NHL experience with top-heavy forward groups to Las Vegas

By Bryan Murphy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce Cassidy didn't last a week on the open coaching market. The former Bruins head coach has been hired by the Golden Knights as the franchise's next coach. The team confirmed after ESPN's Kevin Weekes was first on the news. This will be Cassidy's third stint as an NHL...

Bruce Cassidy reportedly got big bucks from Vegas Golden Knights

BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy's firing in Boston may have been a bit of a blessing in disguise -- at least as far as the coach's bank account is concerned.While most folks believe Cassidy got a raw deal when he was fired by the Bruins (a survey of fans conducted by The Athletic resulted in an 82.6 percent vote that said Cassidy did not deserve the firing and a 95.8 percent vote that said Cassidy did his job well in Boston), it looks as though Cassidy landed on his feet just fine.According to Shawn Simpson of TSN Radio, the Golden Knights gave Cassidy a five-year contract that pays him $4.5 million per year. Simpson added the note that the state of Nevada does not have an income tax.Cassidy's previous contract in Boston reportedly paid him $3 million per year.The fact that Cassidy remained unemployed for barely a week, combined with that solid pay bump, shows that after the 57-year-old head coach was fired last week by the Bruins, he was in rather high demand. Just not in Boston anymore.
