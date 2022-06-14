ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Engineer who claimed Google AI has thoughts, feelings is placed on leave

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Mills Rodrigo
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTjjK_0gAohToT00

( The Hill ) – A Google engineer who argued that the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) is sentient has been placed on personal leave.

A spokesperson for the company declined to elaborate on the reasons behind the suspension, noting that it is “a longstanding, private personnel matter.”

Multiple news outlets have reported that Blake Lemoine, the senior software engineer from Google’s responsible AI team, violated the company’s confidentiality policy.

Lemoine’s concerns reportedly grew out of his work with Google’s LaMDA model, which he grew to believe was sentient with feelings and emotions.

In a Medium post after he was placed on leave, Lemoine wrote that he sought “a minimal amount of outside consultation” after his managers turned down requests to escalate his concerns.

“When we escalated to the VP in charge of the relevant safety effort they literally laughed in my face and told me that the thing which I was concerned about isn’t the kind of thing which is taken seriously at Google,” Lemoine wrote.

The Google spokesperson told The Hill that Lemoine’s claims about LaMDA being sentient were reviewed and dismissed.

“These systems imitate the types of exchanges found in millions of sentences, and can riff on any fantastical topic — if you ask what it’s like to be an ice cream dinosaur, they can generate text about melting and roaring and so on,” they said. “LaMDA tends to follow along with prompts and leading questions, going along with the pattern set by the user.”

“Our team — including ethicists and technologists — has reviewed Blake’s concerns per our AI Principles and have informed him that the evidence does not support his claims” the spokesperson added.

While some researchers have suggested that automated systems could reach sentience, the consensus opinion in the space is that the technology has a very long way to go to reach such a point.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Teen stepson accused of killing Delta State professor

BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A teenager is accused of killing his stepmother, a Delta State University music professor, on Tuesday, June 14. Bolivar County deputies said Boyle police requested help with a possible murder at a home around 5:15 p.m. They said Karen Fosheim, 57, of Boyle, was found suffocated on the floor. The […]
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Wendy’s employees arrested after fighting in Louisiana restaurant

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 16, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Wendy’s located on the 100 block of Thomas Road in reference to a disturbance. As officers entered the restaurant, they made contact with 18-year-old Alaisha Mournae Mitchell and 18-year-old Desiree Nicole Washington. According to authorities, Washington mentioned that she […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Suspects accused of using stolen credit cards in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and Vicksburg police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspects involved of theft at the Country Club Golf Course. The incident happened on June 5, 2022. Authorities said they received reports of stolen credit cards and other items from vehicles parked outside. The […]
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Ai#Dinosaur#Software Engineer
WJTV 12

Famous actors from Mississippi

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Deputies search for missing Kosciusko man

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies are searching for a missing 41-year-old man. They said Niles Clay Luckett was last seen on Landrum Street in Kosciusko on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. If anyone knows Luckett’s whereabouts, contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 289-5556.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Pike County jail escapee back in custody

UPDATE: PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies said Decoreius Lee was found safe and is back in custody. PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are searching for a man who they said escaped from the Pike County Correctional Facility on Wednesday, June 15. Deputies said Decoreius Lee, 29, escaped from the […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
WJTV 12

Man accused of shooting brother in Vicksburg arrested

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man wanted for allegedly shooting his brother at Battlefield Campground on Sunday, June 12 has been arrested in Webster County. Michael Marino Molinari is accused of shooting his brother in the leg during an argument. Authorities said his brother was taken to a local hospital and Molinari was on the […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Autopsy confirms remains are those of woman reported missing

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The state crime lab has confirmed that human remains found last month are those of a Mississippi woman missing since August. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl confirmed the remains are of Lori Ann Cockrell, 58. The cause of death has yet to be […]
WJTV 12

Two charged with drug trafficking in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after Pike County deputies said they found about 15 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop. Deputies said they stopped a car on Interstate 55 North near Exit 8 for a traffic violation on Monday, June 13. They said they found the 15 […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman released, not charged in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman who was taken in to custody by Hattiesburg police after a shooting on Monday, June 13 has been released. Investigators said a man was shot in his leg following a domestic dispute. The woman was initially taken into custody. However, police said she was released and no formal charges […]
WJTV 12

North Hills apartment residents speak out over living conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson apartment resident said she wants something done about what she calls “unfavorable living conditions,” so she called WJTV 12 News. North Hills apartment residents said they have had more than their fair share of issues as of late. They said they’ve complained about where they live, but now it’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy