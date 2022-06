The 2022 Juneteenth Family Festival packs a one-day family event with activities including a carnival, concert, symposiums and a 5K walk/run. Celebrated June 19, the Juneteenth federal holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Although U.S. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, which freed more than three million enslaved people in Confederate states, those in Texas didn't find out until more than two years later, after Union soldiers rode into Galveston on June 19, 1865.

