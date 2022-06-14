HOPE for PA: Rep. Schlossberg Proposes $100 Million Mental Health Initiative | WDIY Local News

Justan Parker Fields brings PRIDE Month to WDIY with an episode that talks about the past, present, and future of the LGBTQIA+ community here in the Lehigh Valley. First he welcomes Jerry Schmidt, long time presence and manager of the recently closed Stonewall in Allentown, where they talk about the impact that safe space had for the community and stories of first timers coming in to find an inclusive place in the Valley.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO