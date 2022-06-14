ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlem, GA

Harlem man hooks monster Marlin in Hawaii

By D.V. Wise
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hU40D_0gAog6J600

HARLEM, Ga, (WJBF) – Thomas and Courtney Yonce decided that this was the year for their Hawaiian vacation.

While the Harlem couple was out deep sea fishing, an amazing thing happened.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AeTQD_0gAog6J600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40SCMp_0gAog6J600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32dIQG_0gAog6J600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ExVh9_0gAog6J600

Thomas reeled in the second largest Blue Marlin caught this year in Hawaii!

That monster weighed in at 870 pounds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

NMSU commemorates Juneteenth

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -It’s the third year with NMSU commemorating the profound moment in American history: Juneteenth Juneteenth is not just a key moment in black history, it is a big moment in American history. A NMSU faculty member has come to bring everyone in the community to recognize why we stand together.  Patrick […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Sports
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Harlem, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlin#Hooks#Hawaiian#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

Texas race for governor tightens up, new Quinnipiac poll shows

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke has significantly decreased, according to a new Quinnipiac Unversity poll released Wednesday. The poll results showed that 48% of Texas voters supported Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, and 43% supported Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. In Quinnipiac’s December poll of the race, Abbott was up […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy