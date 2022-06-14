ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With inflation at 40-year high, interest rates expected to increase again

By Alexandra Limon
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219kbP_0gAog00k00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Federal Reserve is expected to announce another interest rate hike this week, which could be the biggest hike the U.S. has seen in decades.

The interest rate is expected to go up as much as three-quarters of a percentage point, the sharpest increase in more than 25 years. The Federal Reserve expects higher interest rates will slow down demand and get inflation under control.

“We’ve gotta do it so it doesn’t affect economic growth in a big way. We have some of the strongest economic growth we’ve had in the past 20 years,” said Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.

There are fears that if interest rates go up too quickly, an economic recession could occur. Both Democrats and Republicans are playing the blame game over what’s pushed inflation to a 40-year high.

“What we need is a president who is willing to listen, who is actually willing to work with people on the other side to address these serious problems,” said Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.).

But President Biden said that Republicans are the ones who are halting plans to address the issues.

“Republicans in Congress are doing everything they can to stop my plans to bring down costs for ordinary families,” Biden said.

The pandemic and related labor shortages have strained supply chains around the world for more than two years, and the war in Ukraine is making problems worse by pushing up wheat and energy prices.

“This is a crisis of epic proportions that could have been avoided and still could be stopped,” said Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.).

President Biden says his administration is working to address the problem.

“We made extraordinary progress and we put America in a position to tackle a worldwide problem that’s worse everywhere but here,” Biden said.

KTSM

Officials: Woman left infant twins at scene of wreck on I-20

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said a woman left her 6-month-old twins at the scene of a car wreck in Harrison County on Tuesday. 26-year-old Fantasia Martinez of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, escaping and resisting arrest/transport. The […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: 5 killed at Juarez Denny’s restaurant Thursday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A fifth person has died after two gunmen open fire in a South Juarez Denny’s restaurant. Juarez police officials say the shooting happened Thursday morning when two armed men entered the restaurant, located along the Pan American Highway in South Juarez. According to witnesses, the two men arrived in a […]
EL PASO, TX
Washington Examiner

Inflation at 10.8% in producer index for May, near highest on record

Inflation as measured by producer wholesale prices ticked down to a still-smoldering 10.8% for the year ending in May, according to a report Tuesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, near the highest on record. Tuesday’s news signals more pain to come for households. The producer price index gauges the...
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against high inflation on Wednesday, raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — the largest bump since 1994 — and signaling more rate hikes ahead as it tries to cool off the U.S. economy without causing a recession.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Americans Frustrated with Rising Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve could be on its way to its biggest interest rate hike in almost 30 years. "The Fed can't resolve all the contributors to inflation that include everything from, you know, what we've been talking about for almost two years now," Bankrate Washington Bureau Chief Mark Hamrick said.
INCOME TAX
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fed raises interest rates by largest margin since 1994

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession.The move the Fed announced after its latest policy meeting will increase its benchmark short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 1.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent.The central bank is ramping up its drive to tighten credit and slow growth with inflation having reached a...
BUSINESS
City Journal

Inflation: Return of a Plague

You do not need to have read the works of John Maynard Keynes to know, if only approximately, the famous conclusion of his General Theory. He argues, essentially, that all government policies are derived, usually unknowingly, from long-dead economists, whose very names are often ignored. Economic policies are indeed determined today by many people who have not read Keynes, or Friedrich von Hayek, or Milton Friedman, which does not prevent them from applying the Keynesian theory, or its opposite, the Hayek-Friedman approach. Current world economic developments demonstrate this; inflation, which is breaking out everywhere, especially intensely in the U.S., is indeed the consequence of strategies inspired by theories unknown to those who have internalized them.
BUSINESS
KTSM

Police apprehend man wanted for homicide

ANTHONY, TX (KTSM) – On Wednesday, June 15, the Anthony Texas Police Department assigned to the Lone Star Fugitive Task force apprehended Alejandro Salas, a wanted fugitive for a homicide that occurred in Anthony, New Mexico back in March. He is being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility and will be extradited to […]
ANTHONY, TX
Reuters

Dollar gains ahead of inflation data, euro falls after ECB

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose for a second straight day on Thursday, erasing initial declines while the euro turned lower after the latest policy announcement by the European Central Bank (ECB), which signaled the bank was set to begin raising interest rates. The ECB ended...
BUSINESS
KTSM

South Texas mayor arrested on federal fraud, bribery charges

PENTIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Penitas Mayor was arrested on federal bribery and fraud charges Monday. On Monday, authorities took Rodrigo Lopez into custody today as he re-entered the United States at a Port of Entry in Hidalgo County, according to a press release. Lopez is believed to have embezzled or fraudulently obtained […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
NBC News

Fed approves largest interest rate hike in decades to try and tame soaring inflation

Today’s three-quarter point interest rate hike is on top of two smaller rate hikes this year. With inflation running at 8.6 percent, the Federal Reserve hopes to cool the economy without pushing it into a recession. Some Americans have watched their monthly bills double, turning to local food banks for help. On top of this, the average gas price hit $5.01 a gallon. President Biden has accused U.S. oil companies of profiting from the pain of others.June 15, 2022.
BUSINESS
