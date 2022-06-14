ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix wants competitors for a real-life 'Squid Game' reality TV series

By Jake Epstein
Streaming giant Netflix announced on Tuesday that it's launching a real-life 'Squid Game' reality TV series — and it's looking for competitors.

The 456-player competition will include challenges "inspired by the original show" and "surprising new additions," Netflix said in a statement , with the winner set to receive a $4.56 million prize.

"Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end," said Brandon Riegg, Netflix's vice president of unscripted and documentary series, in the statement.

The series will be 10 episodes long and filmed in the UK.

"How far will you go?" a website for applicants asks .

The applications page says players will be "be immersed in the iconic Squid Game universe and will never know what's coming next. Here they'll compete in a series of heart-stopping games in order to become the sole survivor and walk away with a life-changing cash prize."

It adds in a disclaimer, however: "Please note: Win or lose, all players will leave unscathed. But if you win, you win big!"

The show is seeking English speakers from any part of the globe to compete.

Applicants must be 21 years old when they apply, own a valid passport, and be available for an "anticipated" four-week filming in early 2023.

As part of the application process, hopeful participants need to send Netflix a one-minute video explaining who they are, why they want to be on the show, what their strategy would be during the games — and what they would do with the massive prize.

Disclosure: Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Business Insider's parent company, Axel Springer, is a Netflix board member.

