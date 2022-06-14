ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Rising FC manager Rick Schantz promises major changes after another loss

By Theo Mackie, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

After Saturday night’s loss to El Paso Locomotive — Phoenix Rising FC's fifth in six games — manager Rick Schantz disappeared into the dressing room, holding a rare post-game meeting with players.

The reason, Schantz revealed Tuesday, was to discuss sweeping changes ahead of this week’s trip to face Loundon United.

“It's time to look in the mirror and it's time to understand and assess what's going on right now and what changes have to be made,” Schantz said. “I met with the staff, I met with a lot of players individually yesterday and again today to explain the changes that I'll be making for this week and to simplify things a little bit.”

Schantz did not reveal exactly what those changes will look like, but he did discuss the general theme behind them.

“It's time for us to play the guys that we trust, the guys that love the club, the guys that care about the fans and the badge and that have that kind of integrity and work ethic,” Schantz said. “It doesn't matter how much money you're making, it doesn't matter what you've done in the past. None of it matters and it's only about what you're gonna do today and I think it's been really good for all of us.”

Schantz also repeatedly discussed not forcing square pegs into round holes. Again, he remained mum on what specifically that means in terms of personnel. This season, though, Rising FC has regularly covered for injuries by playing other players out of position. That, seemingly, will be a thing of the past.

Although Schantz’s promise of changes comes after two losses, the timing feels somewhat bizarre after two games in which Rising FC created enough chances to win.

Against Birmingham Legion two weeks ago, the team produced 1.59 expected goals. Against El Paso on Saturday, it produced 1.38. In both games, the bigger problem was finishing, leading to a pair of goalless losses.

But despite the numbers, Schantz isn’t happy with the chances his team has been creating.

“We're not creating high quality chances and we're not having a lot of key passes and we're not having a lot of tracking passes where we're breaking lines and getting behind the defenders,” Schantz said. “Everything that we're doing is very individual. That's the reason, primarily, for the change.”

Indeed, the two biggest chances against Birmingham and the biggest chance against El Paso were all headers off of crosses, rather than the free-flowing attacking play through the middle of the field that has been Rising FC's trademark during the Schantz era.

Another reason Schantz highlighted for making changes now is health. After playing one match in the past month, midfielder Kevon Lambert is both healthy and returning from Jamaican national team duty. Aodhan Quinn and Santi Moar are also back to full health, while James Musa has been in the starting lineup each of the past two games.

With those players back, Schantz finally feels that he has the personnel available to implement the changes he wants to make.

“Changing the system because of (injuries) and changing the style would really be bad for the remaining players and it shows a lack of faith, it shows a lack of trust,” Schantz said. “… And rather than constantly beat my head against the wall and try to get success, it was time for me to reevaluate the players and the talent that we have and make sure that I'm getting the best out of each and every one of them and putting them in positions to succeed.”

What exactly that will look like won’t be clear until Saturday night in Virginia. But, after an uncharacteristic 7-0-7 start, any semblance of change is a welcome sight for Rising FC.

“I can assure everyone that I will go down fighting,” Schantz said. “You don't have to worry about that.”

Theo Mackie covers Arizona high school sports and Phoenix Rising FC. He can be reached by email at theo.mackie@gannett.com and on Twitter @theo_mackie.

