Ohio State

Bride wows TikTok with $3.75 thrift shop dress: ‘It is perfection’

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
 4 days ago

A thrifty bride has impressed TikTok users after revealing she found her wedding dress for only $3.75.

Jillian Lynch, from Ohio, married her partner of 13 years on May 13, saying she decided to head to a thrift store to look for her dress, and that she “never considered” going to a bridal store.

“Because I thrift all the time, it was just the option,” Lynch told Insider .

The couple said they never wanted a big wedding, deciding on a micro-wedding with only 30 guests in Arizona, where most of their friends and family live.

Lynch, who frequently posts her thrifted finds on TikTok , knew she wanted something simple and white, and hoped to avoid the traditionally elaborate wedding gown.

After searching in a few stores, the bride-to-be found a brand new dress — with tags still on — exactly one month before the wedding. Originally priced by the second-hand shop at $4.99, a sale brought the total down to just $3.75.

Meanwhile, the actual retail price for the brand new dress by designer Camila Coelho retails for $220, via Revolve .

The blushing bride got her dress for $3.75 — with the tags still on.
She got the shoes for $8, bringing the total to $11.75.
With another $110 for alterations, the total came to $121.75 for the entire outfit.
Lynch paid nearly 30 times the sale price to have the dress altered to her size, for $110, then completed the look with an $8 pair of vintage heels. The grand total for her bridal look: $121.75.

“I feel like it straddled that line of bridal to not being related to wedding at all,” Lynch said of her white slip dress with an asymmetric neckline.

Hundreds of thousands of TikTok users tuned in to the lead up to Lynch’s wedding, and commended the astonishing discount she scored.

“It is perfection,” one user gushed.

“Still $115 compared to $5,000,” another pointed out. “Such an amazing dress and shoes. Very classy look.”

“I want to do this,” added another user.

