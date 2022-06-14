ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Storage fire at Start Line Brewing in Hopkinton is quickly extinguished

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 2 days ago

HOPKINTON — A fire on Tuesday damaged a storage garage at the Start Line Brewing Company, but was extinguished before it spread to the main building, authorities said.

The cause of the 11:40 a.m. fire appears to be the careless disposal of hot ashes from a barbecue smoker, Fire Chief William Miller said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFcYQ_0gAofkN000

The garage that caught fire is attached to a series of greenhouses that connect to the main building at 151R Hayden Rowe St.

Firefighters from Ashland, Hopedale, Milford, Southborough and Westborough assisted Hopkinton at the scene.

The fire was contained to the garage, Miller said.

"It was a quick knockdown," he said. "The crews did an outstanding job."

Miller said the fire caused about $20,000 in damage.

Start Line Brewing Company co-founder Ted Twinney said the brewery's operations will not be affected.

: Hopedale brewery to have beer brewed under contract with Start Line

"The fire was isolated to the back garage storage area," he said. "No ongoing operations spaces are affected. The Hopkinton fire team was excellent, as usual."

Tuesday's fire was not the first to occur at Start Line, which opened in late 2016. In 2019, a two-alarm blaze caused by a malfunctioning gas heater forced the brewery to close for about a week.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickelocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

