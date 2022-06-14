ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McConnell says he will likely vote for gun safety bill

By Alexander Bolton, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJest_0gAofhip00

( The Hill ) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday announced he supports a bipartisan framework on gun safety and will likely vote for legislation that reflects it.

“For myself, I’m comfortable with the framework and if the legislation ends up reflecting what the framework indicates, I’ll be supportive,” McConnell told reporters after the weekly Senate GOP conference lunch.

McConnell is the 11th Republican to signal support for the bipartisan framework, meaning that legislation based on its principles will likely have enough votes to overcome a filibuster.

Every Democrat is expected to vote for the legislation.

The bipartisan framework negotiated by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) would provide funding to states to implement laws to keep guns out of the hands of people deemed dangerous to themselves and others.

The proposal would also provide billions of dollars for community mental health centers, as well as money to improve school security.

One of its more controversial provisions would be to close the so-called “boyfriend loophole” to deny firearms to current and former dating partners that are subject to domestic violence restraining orders.

The framework would also clarify the definition of a firearms dealer to require people who sell a high volume of guns to conduct background checks and crack down on the the illegal trafficking of guns by straw purchasers .

The framework calls for giving the national criminal background check system access to the juvenile crime records of gun buyers between the ages of 18 and 21 but it does not raise the age for buying AR-15-style rifles, as many Democrats want.

“If this framework becomes the actual legislation, it’s a step forward,” McConnell said Tuesday.

McConnell said passing a bill to respond to mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, would further demonstrate to the American people “that we can come together, which we have done from time to time on things like infrastructure and postal reform, to make progress for the country.”

The GOP leader told reporters that Cornyn presented at the Tuesday Republican lunch a poll of gun owners showing “support for the provisions of the framework is off the charts” and “overwhelming.”

McConnell said the bipartisan group of negotiators “has done the best they can to get total support” and called the proposal to strengthen background check requirements for gun buyers between the age of 18 to 21 “a step in the right direction.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
John Cornyn
WLNS

Man sentenced after rape kit test in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson man has been sentenced after being convicted of sexual misconduct and assault. Tyrone Demarcus Parker was arrested and convicted after a rape kit was tested as part of Kalamazoo County’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. Parker was convicted of: Count 1. Assault With Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Trump lawyer: ‘Fight’ among SCOTUS over election

John Eastman, a lawyer and an adviser to former President Trump, said in an email exchange shortly after the 2020 presidential election that four Supreme Court justices were in a “heated fight” over whether to take up a case involving poll results in Wisconsin, according to a report in The New York Times.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Safety#Conn#Politics Federal#Senate#Gop#Republican#Democrat
WLNS

Biden aides ‘tapped out’ as White House staff changes

The White House has faced a slew of departures recently, with several top officials announcing at once they are moving on after 18 months in the administration during a time when President Biden’s job approval rating continues to sink amid consistently poor marks politically.
POTUS
WLNS

Man arraigned after fleeing from deputies Delta Twp.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton Rapids man Tyler Hatten, 35, was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly fleeing from deputies and causing several businesses to go into a shelter-in-place lockdown. On June 6, 2022, deputies responded to a report of gas stolen from a vehicle in a hotel parking lot in Windsor Twp. Deputies said […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

UPDATE: Used car lot accused of selling bad cars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week we first brought you a story about a used car lot in Lansing accused of selling bad cars. One man told 6 News he bought a vehicle from Dice Auto Sales and a week later the car stopped working. Since the story aired more people have contacted 6 News […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WLNS

Family drives 200 millionth car across Mackinac Bridge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Michigan family now has the distinct honor of driving the 200 millionth vehicle across the Mackinac Bridge on Wednesday evening. The Dalman family of Tawas City drove across the bridge at 6:18 p.m., giving them claim to a milestone, 65 years in the making. Kurt Dalman was driving, with passengers […]
MARQUETTE, MI
WLNS

WLNS

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy