Accidents

Deputies rescue lost teens on bayou (Source: LPSO)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say a DoorDash driver shot a Chick-fil-A employee over forgetting a milkshake with his order. Elayn Hunt correctional officer accused of lying about making rounds when inmate committed suicide. Updated: 4 hours ago. An Elayn Hunt Correctional Center corrections officer was arrested Tuesday, June...

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
6 hurt after SUV slams into Muni bus in San Francisco Marina District

SAN FRANCISCO -- An SUV speeding along Lombard Street crashed into a Muni bus at Fillmore Street Saturday morning, resulting in several pedestrian injuries, according to the San Francisco police.The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. and six people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to a police spokesman.A suspect driver has been detained and an investigation is ongoing, the spokesman said.On social media, Eric Kingsbury, who said he witnessed the crash, said the driver was traveling westbound on Lombard when he crashed into a northbound 22-Fillmore bus."Multiple bus riders on the sidewalk bleeding, including a young child," Kingsbury tweeted.San Francisco police said emergency crews were on the scene and traffic delays were expected. The public is advised to consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.Police request anyone with information contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
