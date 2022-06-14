ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Deputies rescue teens who got lost on bayou while frogging

By Lester Duhé
WAFB
WAFB
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office rescued four teens that were lost in Chene Blanc Bayou on Tuesday, June 14, officials...

www.wafb.com

