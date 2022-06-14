ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany Beach, DE

Top 5 Best Restaurants in Bethany Beach DE

PhillyBite
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best restaurants in Bethany Beach, Delaware, you've come to the right place!. Check out our Staff's favorite Place to Eat on Bethany Beach. We'll talk about Off the Hook, DiFebo's Restaurant, and Bethany Boathouse. Where to Eat in Bethany Beach. DiFebo's...

www.phillybite.com

Cape Gazette

Anything worth having is worth waiting for

Despite the ongoing issues afflicting our Cape Region restaurants, a significant number have newly opened, remodeled or relocated. I’m gratified to see that many of them didn’t fall for the tempting (but false) “deadline” of Memorial Day. In previous years, it was unheard of for a restaurant to open in the off-season or, worse yet, after Memorial Day. “That’s the big day,” owners shouted breathlessly. Well, not so much any more.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Conch Island Key West Bar and Grill reopens in Rehoboth

After more than a decade on Rehoboth Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach, Conch Island Key West Bar and Grill has reopened in a new location in Henlopen Square off Rehoboth Avenue Extended. The original Conch Island opened in 2010. Owner Bryan Derrickson announced in December the restaurant would relocate after...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Inn at Rehoboth to host ribbon cutting June 22

The Inn at Rehoboth will host a ribbon cutting and grand reopening ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, followed by refreshments and a tour of the newly renovated facility at 36012 Airport Road in Rehoboth Beach. Owned and operated by SSN Hotels group, the Inn at Rehoboth...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

‘A nice last day’ for dining at original Nicola Pizza

For the past 50 years, visitors and locals alike have enjoyed many meals in the booths of the wood-paneled original Nicola Pizza on North First Street in Rehoboth Beach. That tradition ended June 12 with the final day of dining service at the original location. Nick Caggiano Sr. and his...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Summer guide to Maryland's Ocean City: What not to miss

Here’s a new way to get your food in a container. Pier 23 is an innovative concept created from renovated shipping containers that pair restaurants with an outdoor entertainment venue plus a bar on the waterfront site of the former Mad Fish Bar and Grill in West Ocean City. (If you remember, Mad Fish Bar was destroyed by a fire in 2019.) Pier 23, which promotes itself as “Ocean City’s first Container Food Port,” plans to open by Memorial Day weekend. 12817 Harbor Road, Ocean City. 410-289-3322. pier23oc.com.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

State firemen’s convention returns in-person to Ocean City

After a two-year hiatus, members of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association and Ladies Auxiliary are returning to Ocean City in person for their annual convention. Set next week from June 18-22, the conference will feature all of the seminars, meetings, services, contests and other activities that were forced to a virtual platform — and in some cases canceled altogether — in 2020 and 2021.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

All three Thrasher’s in Rehoboth are open

For the first time since 2019, all three Thrasher’s French Fries locations in Rehoboth Beach are open. For the past two years, the Thrasher’s location on the north side of Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk one have opened. However, the one on the south side of Rehoboth Avenue, between Grotto Pizza and Go Fish!, has remained closed. In 2020, the location didn’t open because of COVID. In 2021, like many of the local businesses, the necessary staff to fill the job vacancies couldn’t be found.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
oceancity.com

Thrasher’s® Announces the Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is Coming to the Pier

Ocean City, MD – The Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is hitting the coast and making a stop at Thrasher‘s® French Fries in Ocean City, MD on Saturday, June 25, from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. The 72–foot–long Big Idaho Potato Truck will be at the Inlet location for a taterly awesome time, hanging with Ocean City favorites such as Thrasher‘s® French Fries, Jolly Roger® at the Pier, and Ripley‘s Believe It or Not.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Milton couple celebrates 60th anniversary

Sara and Ray Wilkinson of Milton celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at Bluecoast in Rehoboth with family and friends. Gathering for the happy occasion are in back (l-r) Candace Gaull, Beau Croll, Kevin Carson, Terry Carson, Axel Croll, Brittany Croll, Clay Miller, Jeff Wilkinson and Bill Rogers. In front are guests of honor Sara and Ray Wilkinson.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe updates visitor policy in time for Father’s Day weekend

Beebe Healthcare has updated its visitation policy for the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus as of Friday, June 17. Inpatients may have one well visitor at a time between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Different visitors may stop in at separate times during that period. “With a...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

COMING SOON IN SAWGRASS SOUTH

Opportunity knocks with this spacious Biscayne model by Piccard Homes in Sawgrass South. Sawgrass at White Oak Creek is a private, gated community located on Old Landing Road just one mile west of Route 1 in Rehoboth Beach. Primary bedrooms on both the first and second levels, with the main owner’s suite on the first level. The front double door welcomes you into this fantastic open floor plan. The spacious kitchen features tall maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances with a gas cooktop, and double wall ovens. Walls of windows and an eleven-foot recessed ceiling highlight this area. The primary bedroom features crown molding, sliders to the rear deck, two walk-in closets, and a private bathroom with a double bowl vanity and a separate soaking tub and shower. Also located on the first floor is a powder room and spacious laundry room. The stairwell is two stories and flooded with sunlight. There are nine-foot ceilings on this level. The loft area features two French doors to the second-level covered porch. The second primary bedroom with private bath features tile floor and tile backsplash tub/shower combo. The third and fourth bedrooms share a full bath with tile floor and tile shower/tub combo. This one won’t last!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Revive Hydration Drip Bar opens on Forgotten Mile

Vitamins, electrolytes and antioxidants are on the menu at the Revive Hydration Drip Bar now open on the Forgotten Mile. Co-owners Tania Pritz and Matt McKinnis said the registered nurse-administered IV therapies and vitamin injections are great for people seeking general wellness, before or after exercise, and even for hangovers.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Hudson Fields hosts Small Business Bash

About 75 entrepreneurs gathered at Hudson Fields June 11 for the Small Business Bash. The event attracted an eclectic selection of businesses ranging from art and home decor to clothing and accessories to children’s tutoring services and local news. A few food trucks parked on site, including a mobile...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Bidens to spend Father’s Day weekend in Rehoboth

For the second time this month, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be spending the weekend at their North Shores beach home. The couple was in town the first weekend of June to celebrate Jill’s birthday, which was June 3, and this weekend is Father’s Day.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes declines purchase of $2.5 million property

“It will get developed. You can count on that,” resident and business owner Rick Quill declared as he stormed out of Lewes council chambers June 13. Mayor and city council had just voted 4-1 to decline an offer to purchase a plot of land co-owned by Quill, despite what seemed to be support from the public. Council’s concerns included: An idea without an approved plan for development, a price tag that would consume half of the city’s rainy day fund, and a deadline of June 27 to vote on approval of the purchase with June 30 as the date to finalize the Realtor agreement.
LEWES, DE
Katie Cherrix

Five Upbeat Bars in Salisbury, Maryland

Home of Salisbury University, this mid-size Maryland city has a fun bar scene year-round. Whether you prefer college dives and beer or upscale venues and cocktails, there are several places where you can drink with friends and enjoy the nightlife in Salisbury. Here are five upbeat bars in Salisbury you and your buddies will love.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Jamming in June near Houston since 1978

June Jam started in 1978 as a fundraiser to support the family of a man electrocuted while working in Magnolia. It was such a big success that it’s been taking place every summer since. It’s grown to become one of the state’s top events featuring local musicians. This year’s event, held June 11 at G&R Campground, had an attendance of 1,800 people.
MAGNOLIA, DE

