Top 5 Best Restaurants in Bethany Beach DE

Opportunity knocks with this spacious Biscayne model by Piccard Homes in Sawgrass South. Sawgrass at White Oak Creek is a private, gated community located on Old Landing Road just one mile west of Route 1 in Rehoboth Beach. Primary bedrooms on both the first and second levels, with the main owner’s suite on the first level. The front double door welcomes you into this fantastic open floor plan. The spacious kitchen features tall maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances with a gas cooktop, and double wall ovens. Walls of windows and an eleven-foot recessed ceiling highlight this area. The primary bedroom features crown molding, sliders to the rear deck, two walk-in closets, and a private bathroom with a double bowl vanity and a separate soaking tub and shower. Also located on the first floor is a powder room and spacious laundry room. The stairwell is two stories and flooded with sunlight. There are nine-foot ceilings on this level. The loft area features two French doors to the second-level covered porch. The second primary bedroom with private bath features tile floor and tile backsplash tub/shower combo. The third and fourth bedrooms share a full bath with tile floor and tile shower/tub combo. This one won’t last!

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO