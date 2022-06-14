ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

American Junior Golf comes to the desert for consecutive weeks starting Wednesday

By Larry Bohannan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 4 days ago

The American Junior Golf Association will hold back-to-back tournaments in the Coachella Valley the next two weeks, starting with one of the oldest tournaments on the junior golf tour this week and ending with a new tournament next week.

The AJGA will conduct the Se Ri Pak Junior Presented by Bay Area Lyme Foundation starting Wednesday at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage. An open division tournament for players 12 to 19, the Mission Hills event has been played each year since 1982, though the 2020 tournament was shortened to 36 holes rather than the traditional 54 holes.

The event will be played this year on the Pete Dye Challenge Course at Mission Hills. Forty-five boys and 27 girls are in the field, with tee times from 6:30 to 8:09 a.m. on the first and 10th tees each day.

Past champions of the Mission Hills event include two wins by Tiger Woods, one win each for Phil Mickelson and Kevin Na and three wins by Sihwan Kim. Past winners in the girls division include two wins by Grace Park, three wins by Kelle Booth, two wins by Alison Lee and a 2017 win by Amari Avery, who played on the victorious U.S. Curtis Cup team last week.

Two desert golfers, Max Margolis and Kent Karlstom, both of Rancho Mirage, are in the Mission Hills field.

The AJGA will move to La Quinta the following week for the inaugural PGA West Junior Championship. That event will be played June 22-24 on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course, one of the courses played in the PGA Tour's The American Express tournament each January. Again, tee times will start at 6:30 a.m. on the first and 10th tees all three days. Like the Mission Hills event, the PGA West Junior is an open division event for players aged 12-19, featuring 78 players.

While a qualifying tournament on Monday will compete the field, only Karlstrom is currently in the field in either the boys or girls division from the Coachella Valley.

