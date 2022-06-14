Crash stalls traffic on SR-63

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With many of our local counties hitting near triple-digit temperatures, it is important to remember the danger it can be to our pets at home. “It’s extremely dangerous, any time you have severe temperatures like this, it’s always beneficial to keep a close eye on your dog,” Gregory Reilly, a veterinary technician with Wabash Valley Animal Hospital, said.

