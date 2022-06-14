Crash stalls traffic on SR-63

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 5:00 pm in the area of Wabash Ave. and 35th St. Vigo Co. Sheriff John Plasse said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Even with triple-digit temperatures, a burn ban has not been issued in Vigo County. Under the current County Ordinance, residents are allowed to burn natural materials in a container. The fire should be monitored at all times. Preserved items, construction material, garbage, etc. do...
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after being shot in Bloomington Tuesday night. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Maple Street around 11 p.m. They found a 21-year-old woman inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot...
GARDINER, Mont. — After more than 10,000 people were forced out of Yellowstone Park due to historic flooding, an Indiana man was there to witness an incredible sight as an entire house toppled into the churning waters of the Yellowstone River. Parker Manning is from Terre Haute and was...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A year after his death, family, friends and the community continue to honor the life of Detective Greg Ferency. He was a member of the Terre Haute Police Department for three decades and a member of the FBI. Ferency was killed in an ambush in Terre Haute in July. More details can be found below.
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Valley Professionals Community Health Center welcomed their newest facility into West Terre Haute. For many years West Terre Haute has not had easy access to a pharmacy or a family doctors office until now. Tuesday June 14th the new health center invited the...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With many of our local counties hitting near triple-digit temperatures, it is important to remember the danger it can be to our pets at home. “It’s extremely dangerous, any time you have severe temperatures like this, it’s always beneficial to keep a close eye on your dog,” Gregory Reilly, a veterinary technician with Wabash Valley Animal Hospital, said.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Folks looking for some tasty food and live musical entertainment can join The Mill’s Food Truck Friday. The concert venue says it’s an event the whole family can enjoy. Lunch service for the food trucks will begin Friday, June 17, at 11...
