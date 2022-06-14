ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Community activist Ja'Mal Green joins crowded 2023 race for mayor

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dOX6K_0gAod3lY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckjG5_0gAod3lY00
Ja'Mal Green enters crowded 2023 race for mayor of Chicago 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 2023 race for mayor of Chicago got a little more crowded on Tuesday, as community activist Ja'Mal Green announced a bid to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"Chicago could be the greatest city in the world, but unfortunately it's the most corrupt. It's time for new leadership to take us into a future we can all believe in," Green said in a campaign ad.

Green went on to talk about being a father, and wanting a better Chicago for his children.

He also launched a campaign for mayor four years ago, but dropped out amid a challenge to his nominating petitions.

He's at least the seventh candidate to announce plans to challenge Lightfoot in 2023. Lightfoot kicked off her own re-election campaign last week.

Other candidates who have announced plans to challenge Lightfoot include Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), millionaire Willie Wilson, Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, and Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara.

Other potential candidates who have been weighing bids for mayor include Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), Ald. Sophia King (4th), Chicago Teachers Union vice president Stacy Davis Gates, Illinois State Rep. La Shawn Ford, and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Retired Chicago Building Commissioner Judy Frydland potential candidate for Mayor

CHICAGO (CBS) – Former Chicago Building Commissioner Judy Frydland could potentially throw her name in the race for mayor. Frydland, who served as commissioner from 2015 to 2020, has formed a political action committee to consider running for mayor in the 2023 election, according to spokeswoman Mika Stambaugh. If she chooses to run against her former boss, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, she will join challengers Illinois State Representative Kam Buckner, Aldermen Ray Lopez (15th) and Roderick Sawyer (6th), former CPS CEO Paul Vallas, businessman Willie Wilson, veteran police officer Frederick Collins, community activist Ja'Mal Green, and Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara.
CHICAGO, IL
honestcolumnist.com

Toni Preckwinkle defends her criminal justice record as primary opponent Richard Boykin claims she’s ‘pandering to the … defund the police movement’

In the summer of 2020, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle appeared to nod to the cries for justice that spilled to the streets of Chicago when she broke with other top Illinois Democrats to announce her support for less police spending. “I’m for reducing and redirecting our investment in...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Hyde Park Herald

The race for the 1st District

Editor’s Note: This story was originally published by South Side Weekly. Earlier this year, Congressman Bobby Rush, who has served Illinois’ 1st District since 1993, announced that he would be retiring. More than a dozen people have announced their candidacies for the Democratic primary, from alderpersons and state senators to pastors and business owners. The Weekly reached out to each Democratic candidate with a short questionnaire, aimed at helping inform readers ahead of the primary. The answers of those candidates who responded are included below, edited for length and clarity.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Elections
Local
Illinois Government
CBS Chicago

Chicago Park District increasing incentives for open lifeguard positions amid shortage

CHICAGO (CBS)-- You may want to hit the pool this week with temperatures in the 90s, but there may not be enough lifeguards to keep them all safe enough to open. The Chicago Park District announced it will increase the recruitment and retention bonus to $600 for new seasonal lifeguard applicants and existing lifeguards. The park district will also extend a $500 bonus for existing district employees who refer qualified candidates to work as lifeguards this summer.  The park district is also offering year-round employment status after the summer endsPlus, you no longer have to live here to apply.The gates at...
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Op-ed: Orland Park works around Kim Foxx to deter crime

I think I speak for almost everyone when I say I was shocked and horrified at the evil and horrific crimes perpetrated in both Buffalo and Uvalde the last few weeks. But how is it, I wonder, that we can stand united against such an atrocity, yet so many politicians ignore the ongoing violence in cities like Chicago.
ORLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Lopez
Person
Paul Vallas
Person
Roderick Sawyer
Person
Brian Hopkins
Person
Sophia King
Person
Lori Lightfoot
CBS Chicago

Suburban voters can cast early ballots at Union Station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County is expanding early voting with a new option for suburban voters.Clerk Karen Yarbrough is speaking about the plan to bring an early voting site to Union Station for suburban voters who commute into the city.It's one of more than 50 locations across Cook County where voters can drop off a ballot early. Same-day voter registration will be available at Union Station with two forms of ID."My Elections Team has been working diligently to deliver an election that is safe, secure, and one that offers voters the flexibility to choose a voting plan that works for them," said Yarbrough. "If you are a suburban commuter who comes through Union Station on your trip to work, please take advantage of this convenient opportunity to cast your ballot."
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Spin electric scooters now available in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another vendor is offering shared electric scooters in Chicago.Spin e-scooters are available from 5:00 a.m. until midnight. They'll be available in the Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Lawndale, South Chicago and East Side neighborhoods.It costs $1.00 to unlock the scooters and 39 cents for each minute you ride. Divvy scooters were rolled out last month.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former Mayor Richard M. Daley released from hospital, moved to rehab after "neurological event"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Mayor Richard M. Daley has been released from the hospital, five days after suffering what a spokesperson described as a "neurological event," and he is now being treated at a rehab facility.Daley was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital last Wednesday, after he started feeling out of sorts while at home with his daughter, Nora, according to his former press secretary, Jacqueline Heard.He was released from Northwestern on Monday night, and his physician, Dr. Eric Terman, said Daley is now at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab "for a short stay," according to Heard.Terman explained Daley experienced a "neurological event"...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Northwest side residents, alderman try to stave off illegal July 4th fireworks displays

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A viewer reached out to CBS 2, frustrated about illegal fireworks in her northwest side neighborhood.She said she's pestered police, the Chicago Park District and her alderman with no results since last summer. Now, almost a year later, she's asking for action again ahead of the July 4th holiday. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside her crusade.In tiny Green Briar Park on the northwest side of Chicago, you'll finds lots of tiny feet."I love that it's a place that the kids hang out," said Madeline Katan who also gets squeamish about the squeals because she's worried about...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#Chicago Public Schools
NBC Chicago

Erick Williams, Chef of Hyde Park's ‘Virtue' Wins Chicago's Only 2022 James Beard Award

Chicago's food scene officially has a new James Beard Winner. The annual James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious awards that honors exceptional talent in the culinary and food industries, were held in Chicago this week and awarded chefs and restaurants from across the nation in categories ranging from Best New Restaurant, to Outstanding Pastry Chef to Outstanding Hospitality.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chicago Teachers Union
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Chicago

Cook County unveils its new flag designed by Glenbrook South student

CHICAGO (CBS) --     Cook County has a new flag!Cook County Commissioners selected a new flag from the submissions of nearly 300 high school students. The winning flag is called the "I Will" flag and was designed by Glenbrook South high schooler Andrew Duffy.The new flag is meant to reflect the diversity, industry and beauty of Cook County. The blue symbolizes the county waterways, green for preserved land and riverbanks.The red is for social change and the white is for the innovation to come.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
84K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy