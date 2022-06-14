ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR docks Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing 20 points for Sonoma infraction

By Dustin Long
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASCAR penalized Cody Ware and Rick Ware Racing 20 points each for a violation last weekend at Sonoma Raceway. The driver and team were penalized for Ware’s...

