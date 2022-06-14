ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Cook County unveils its new flag designed by Glenbrook South student

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X99wS_0gAocn7o00

Cook County unveils its new flag designed by Glenbrook South student 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County has a new flag!

Cook County Commissioners selected a new flag from the submissions of nearly 300 high school students. The winning flag is called the "I Will" flag and was designed by Glenbrook South high schooler Andrew Duffy.

The new flag is meant to reflect the diversity, industry and beauty of Cook County. The blue symbolizes the county waterways, green for preserved land and riverbanks.

The red is for social change and the white is for the innovation to come.

Comments / 7

Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago, Cook County suburbs return to medium COVID-19 risk level

Chicago and suburban Cook County returned to the medium risk level for COVID-19 on Thursday, as new cases and hospitalizations continued to drop."We have been trending in the right direction of late with lower case rates and very few hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, so we're happy to see this," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. "But COVID-19 is still with us. We continue to recommend masking indoors and that the medically vulnerable in particular continue to take precautions to protect themselves from infection. We're not close to being out of this yet."Chicago and the Cook County suburbs moved to the high risk level for COVID-19 three weeks ago, amid rising cases across the area, prompting public health officials to urge people to resume wearing masks indoors.Lake, DuPage, and Kane counties also are at the medium risk level, while Will, Kankakee, and Kendall counties are at high risk level.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff's Office exploring second River North post, at Chicago & State, alderman says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Avenue and State Street; a troubled River North intersection as of late, including a deadly mass shooting late last month.The Cook County Sheriff wants to be part of the solution by setting up shop at that crime ridden corner, according to a local alderman.Only on 2, Tara Molina explains the new strategy.Chicago Police said they'd keep a fixed post of officers at that location since the deadly shooting, and now they'll be joined by another fixed post, with the Cook County Sheriff's office opening a new post there in the next couple months, according to downtown...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
Cook County, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
County
Cook County, IL
CBS Chicago

Morgan Park, Beverly celebrate Juneteenth, now an official municipal holiday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the first year the City of Chicago is recognizing Juneteenth as a municipal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas finally learned they were free -- two years after the emancipation proclamation. In Chicago, Juneteenth means celebrating! The Morgan Park neighborhood held a major celebration for the occasion Saturday, including a live concert and a footwork performance during intermission. Even though this is the first time the city is recognizing Juneteenth, Black Chicagoans have been celebrating the holiday for years. From young kids immersing with the Chicago Bulls bucket boys to Djumbe drumming...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Preckwinkle attends launch of 'Metal Hubs' in Crestwood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new effort to bring jobs to Chicago's south suburbs. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was present at the launch of the "Metals Hub" in Crestwood.It's a collaborative network of metals, machinery, and equipment manufacturers -- committed to developing new business opportunities in the area.If you want to get your business involved, check out the Southland Development website.
CRESTWOOD, IL
honestcolumnist.com

Toni Preckwinkle defends her criminal justice record as primary opponent Richard Boykin claims she’s ‘pandering to the … defund the police movement’

In the summer of 2020, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle appeared to nod to the cries for justice that spilled to the streets of Chicago when she broke with other top Illinois Democrats to announce her support for less police spending. “I’m for reducing and redirecting our investment in...
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Flag Day#Innovation#High School#Glenbrook South
CBS Chicago

Chicago Park District increasing incentives for open lifeguard positions amid shortage

CHICAGO (CBS)-- You may want to hit the pool this week with temperatures in the 90s, but there may not be enough lifeguards to keep them all safe enough to open. The Chicago Park District announced it will increase the recruitment and retention bonus to $600 for new seasonal lifeguard applicants and existing lifeguards. The park district will also extend a $500 bonus for existing district employees who refer qualified candidates to work as lifeguards this summer.  The park district is also offering year-round employment status after the summer endsPlus, you no longer have to live here to apply.The gates at...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

State board approves sale of West Sub Medical Center

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has approved the sale of Oak Park-area hospital West Suburban Medical Center to Resilience Healthcare. The approval paves the way for yet another ownership change for West Suburban, a hospital beleaguered by a revolving door of owners. This time around, Village President...
OAK PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
thecentersquare.com

Op-ed: Orland Park works around Kim Foxx to deter crime

I think I speak for almost everyone when I say I was shocked and horrified at the evil and horrific crimes perpetrated in both Buffalo and Uvalde the last few weeks. But how is it, I wonder, that we can stand united against such an atrocity, yet so many politicians ignore the ongoing violence in cities like Chicago.
ORLAND PARK, IL
letsbeardown.com

SOMEONE CAUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE EVENT ON THE "L" TRAIN

I know, I know, this is not technically Bears related but this is so funny. A man witnessed a pigeon laying an egg a few feets away from the "L". For those of you not from the city, the "L" is the rapid transit system serving the city of Chicago and some of its surrounding suburbs in the U.S. state of Illinois. Basically, a Subway above ground.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD asks public's opinion to establish specific 'Positive Community Interactions' policy

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police want your opinion on an initiative to improve trust between police and the community.It's a program that's faced scathing criticism over the next few days, but your opinion can help fix it. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas explores the efforts. "Building trust through positive community interactions is a worthwhile endeavor," said CPD Supt. David Brown. Positive Community Interactions, or PCIs. From press conferences to tweets, Chicago Police have touted those three words. Attached to those tweets -- pictures of officers donating coats, gifting flowers, or visiting a trunk or treat. "I think it's a good system."...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Another family scammed after logging into Cook County court hearing on Zoom

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Families keep getting ripped off when they log on to Cook County court hearings through Zoom. Loved ones think they're paying to get inmates released from custody, only to discover con artists have scammed them out of thousands of dollars. Some of those who have been duped told CBS 2's Jermont Terry what they want done. Scam victims want some accountability from those here at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse. They can't understand how scammers are still able to log on and rip people off.In one recent case, scammers posed as an assistant state's attorney. "It's hurtful. It's...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy