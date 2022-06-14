ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Villa for sale in Missouri is a ‘fortress’ — with an adult-size playhouse. Take a look

By TJ Macias
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aiXMQ_0gAocf4000

A jaw-dropping estate with the look and feel of a breezy, Italian-style villa has graced the real estate market in St. Louis, Missouri, for $1.65 million.

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom residence, which sits on 2 acres, includes the large, primary home along with an updated guest house.

“It really is special,” listing agent Susie Randall tells McClatchy News. “Not only because of the architectural interest, but it is all wired for smart home (technology). Even the interior lights, speakers, sprinklers, temperature, etc.”

Updates to the 5,907-square-foot primary home include:

  • Pluming

  • New roof

  • Windows

  • Electric

There is also the immaculately cared-for grounds that “will amuse your senses” since the seller is a horticulturist, the listing on Coldwell Banker Realty says.

Two other highlights of the home include a heated salt water pool and an adult-height playhouse.

Randell says that the owner and his family have called the stunning property home for over 20 years and have decided to downsize.

The home itself is fairly old and there’s a reason it’s so sturdy.

“The original owner had a farm house that burned down,” Randell said. “To ensure his wife that would not happen again, he built a fortress. Steel and brick.”

