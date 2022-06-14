ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northbrook, IL

Tony Simmons of Chicago charged in Louis Vuitton robbery at Northbrook Court

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wrqqg_0gAoccPp00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man has been charged with a felony for his role in a robbery at the Louis Vuitton store at Northbrook Court, police said.

Northbrook police say Tony Simmons, 19, and seven others entered Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake Cook Road, grabbed the door to Louis Vuitton, and forced their way inside the store. The group stole a number of purses and luggage, valued at approximately $77,692. The robbery happened around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2021.

Several of the stolen bags had active GPS trackers inside of them, and officers were able to locate one of the discarded trackers along I-94, according to a new release from Northbrook police. The tracker was photographed, recovered, and sent to the Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Lab for processing.

The investigation determined that a palm print recovered from the tracker matched Simmons along with other evidence that placed him at the scene during the crime.


Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff's Office exploring second River North post, at Chicago & State, alderman says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Avenue and State Street; a troubled River North intersection as of late, including a deadly mass shooting late last month.The Cook County Sheriff wants to be part of the solution by setting up shop at that crime ridden corner, according to a local alderman.Only on 2, Tara Molina explains the new strategy.Chicago Police said they'd keep a fixed post of officers at that location since the deadly shooting, and now they'll be joined by another fixed post, with the Cook County Sheriff's office opening a new post there in the next couple months, according to downtown...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

5 shot on South Side

CHICAGO – Five people were shot late Friday on Chicago’s South Side. According to police a group was in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes around 11:45 p.m.. Police said someone began shooting and four men and one woman were struck. According to police, an 18-year-old woman was struck in the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

5 people shot in Chicago parking lot, police say

CHICAGO — Five people were wounded Friday night when a gunman opened fire in a Chicago parking lot, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Lake Meadows neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, WLS-TV reported. According to the Chicago Police Department, a group of people was standing in the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Northbrook, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Northbrook, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen girl shot while in rideshare in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old girl is shot while inside a rideshare in South Chicago Friday night, according to police.Around 9:47 p.m., the victim was a passenger in a rideshare vehicle when shots were fired from an occupant in an SUV, police said.The victim was transported to the University of Chicago in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. No other injuries were reported. No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man charged in Maywood murder

MAYWOOD, Ill. - A Chicago man was charged with fatally shooting another man in May in west suburban Maywood. Charles Lard, 39, is accused of shooting 28-year-old Lionel Armstrong several times on May 30 in the 2000 block of South 13th Avenue, police said. Armstrong was taken to Loyola University...
MAYWOOD, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man stole Chicago cop’s patrol bike in Little Italy, prosecutors say

A man is facing felony charges after he allegedly stole an on-duty Chicago police officer’s patrol bike while the cop was eating lunch in Little Italy on Wednesday. Shawn Goodloe, 38, is charged with one count of felony theft for the caper, which unfolded around 2 p.m. outside Fontano’s Subs, 1058 West Polk.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman shot in River North during possible robbery attempt overnight

A 21-year-old woman was shot while sitting in a car in River North overnight. Police are investigating statements from the car’s driver that the shooting happened during a robbery or carjacking attempt. At least two other hijackings or hijacking attempts were reported in River North and the Loop overnight.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
timesnewsexpress.com

5 shot in parking lot in Douglas

Five people were shot in a parking lot late Friday night in Douglas on the South Side. About 11:45 p.m., the group was standing outside in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes Avenue when a suspect began firing shots in their direction, Chicago police said. A...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 40, shot and killed in Roseland

CHICAGO - A woman was fatally shot Friday morning in the Roseland neighborhood. The 40-year-old was riding in a car when someone opened fire around 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of South State Street, police said. She was shot in the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Injustice Watch

Hundreds more Black Chicagoans are pleading guilty to gun-possession charges. Here’s one possible reason why.

This story is the first in a series looking at gun-possession arrests and prosecutions in Cook County, published in partnership with Block Club Chicago and The Circuit. In March 2020, Doryion Booker was putting in extra hours driving for Uber to save up for his wife’s birthday present. The day before her birthday, a Chicago police officer pulled him over on the West Side for not having proper lighting over his license plate.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Crime#Northbrook Court#I 94
CBS Chicago

2 dead, 16 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are killed, and 16 others are wounded in shootings across the city during the weekend. One of the victims is under the age of 18.In the first shooting of the weekend, a 30-year-old man was sitting on the front porch of a residence Friday evening, in the 8400 block of South Bennett around 8:28 p.m., when shots were fired by an unknown offender.The victim was transported by the fire department to the University of Chicago Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead. A 17-year-old girl was shot while in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman stabbed while leaving apartment building in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was stabbed in the South Loop Thursday night.Police said the 24-year-old woman was leaving an apartment building, in the 1000 block of South State Street around 10:15 p.m., when a woman swinging a sharp object approached her. The offender stabbed the victim in the left eyebrow. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 killed in crash on I-290

CHICAGO – Two people were killed early Saturday in a crash on I-290. Illinois State Police said the crash happened in the westbound lane near Central Avenue around 3:30 a.m. The car the people were traveling instruck an overhead sign support structure.  All westbound lanes of I-290 were closed for several hours as police investigated. […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
letsbeardown.com

SOMEONE CAUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE EVENT ON THE "L" TRAIN

I know, I know, this is not technically Bears related but this is so funny. A man witnessed a pigeon laying an egg a few feets away from the "L". For those of you not from the city, the "L" is the rapid transit system serving the city of Chicago and some of its surrounding suburbs in the U.S. state of Illinois. Basically, a Subway above ground.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy