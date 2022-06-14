ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County raised to medium community risk level for COVID-19 cases

By Lauren Tronstad, Columbia Daily Tribune
Boone County reported 254 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week as of Monday, raising the county to a medium level of community concern, according to state data.

The level is automatically raised to medium based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community level criteria, as the county has recorded over 200 cases in the last seven days.

"There are still many locations where residents can get a COVID-19 test and we encourage them to do so, if they have symptoms," Sara Humm, spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, wrote in an email to the Tribune on Tuesday. "... We also encourage residents to get the COVID vaccine and booster to reduce their risk of serious illness."

Data released by the local health department Monday recorded 31 positive tests last Thursday, 35 positive tests last Friday and 17 positive tests last Saturday. As additional data becomes available on a two-day delay, numbers are subject to change due to health department reporting processes.

There were 24 patients in local hospitals Monday due to complications related to COVID-19, the department reported. Three were in ICUs and none were on ventilators.

MU Health Care continues to update its dashboard multiple times per day. As of Tuesday afternoon, 22 patients were in the care of the hospital system. Fourteen of the patients are unvaccinated, the hospital reported.

The health department encourages residents to continue to follow CDC guidelines, which at the medium level include residents at high risk for severe illness consulting their doctor regarding masking and other precautions, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested when experiencing symptoms, Humm wrote.

Residents still have the option to order free at-home tests from the federal government. Positive at-home tests can be reported to the local health department online.

Lauren Tronstad covers local government and politics for the Tribune. Contact her at LTronstad@gannett.com or on Twitter @LaurenTronstad.

