ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City West Independent

Details emerge about Shops at Lake Pleasant

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTe1K_0gAoc12J00

A new retail center named The Shops at Lake Pleasant is in the works at Happy Valley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway and the developer has begun the process of bringing tenants to the 26-acre property.

The Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission approved the property for two fast food restaurants and an automotive repair user.

The items were listed on the consent agenda and the commission unanimously approved them for conditional use permits to allow for their respective uses.

The Shops at Lake Pleasant project is the creation of Vestar, which marks the return of the developer after a 13-year construction hiatus. The developer manages more than 30 million square feet of space in seven states throughout the West, including Desert Ridge Marketplace and Tempe Marketplace.

Officials with Vestar would not say the names of any tenants lined up for The Shops at Lake Pleasant.

The developer acquired the 26 acres from the Arizona State Land Department and will have about 90,000 square feet of retail space. The center is scheduled to open in late 2022, adjacent to another shopping center Vestar developed several years ago, Lake Pleasant Towne Center, anchored by large retailers Home Depot, PetSmart and Kohl’s.

Rather than new construction, Vestar focused on updating and refreshing its existing properties, including Desert Ridge Marketplace. Tempe Marketplace also is undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation. Upgrades include LED screens, interactive and public art spaces, improved landscaping, signage and more.

Philip Haldiman can be reached at phaldiman@iniusa.org, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.

Comments / 7

B C
4d ago

What's the point of this article? I shop there frequently. All stores I think are occupied, it's a good looking center. I'm not sure what they're going to do to make it more attractive. Maybe a nice big gun store. That would be great!

Reply(4)
3
Related
KTAR.com

Structure fire, gas leak closes Scottsdale Road in Old Town

PHOENIX — A structure fire with a gas leak closed Scottsdale Road in Old Town on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The trash fire, located near Scottsdale Road and Fourth Street, extended into a shed and was reported at about 1:15 p.m., according to the Scottsdale Fire Department. A gas...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa, Chandler offering homeowners cash to conserve water, get rid of grass

EAST VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Karen and Kelly Gleave just did something they never thought they’d do. They ripped out the grass in front of their Mesa home and replaced it with desert rocks and plants. “More and more as the Valley grows, I’ve realized that I need to do more to conserve,” said Kelly Cleave. “It just seems more responsible.”
CHANDLER, AZ
kjzz.org

At least 3 Valley cities won't have fireworks to celebrate Independence Day

At least three Valley cities won’t shoot off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July this year. A product shortage was forecast back in January by a Missouri-based fireworks-wholesaler and manufacturer. Chandler cites a national shortage for not having fireworks this year. The city plans to substitute a five-minute...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Shopping Center#Signage#Landscaping#Desert Ridge Marketplace#Tempe Marketplace#Vestar#Home Depot#Petsmart
gilbertsunnews.com

Santan Freeway widening to begin in 2024

Plans are in the works to begin widening an 8-mile stretch of Santan Freeway through Gilbert and Chandler beginning in early 2024 that will increase traffic capacity and help reduce congestion through 2040. The public has until June 22 to give their input on the Arizona Department of Transportation project,...
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Monsoon rains arrive in Arizona: Live radar, updates

PHOENIX - Monsoon storms are beginning to pick up across Arizona, and the Phoenix metropolitan area is expected to get some rain this afternoon and evening. The southeast Valley, including San Tan Valley, Apache Junction and the Superstitions, has already seen some wet weather. This area is predicted to receive the most rainfall today.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Looking back at the wettest days in Phoenix history

The Valley is known for being hot and dry, but that certainly wasn’t the case in September 2014. Sept. 8, 2014, was the wettest day in Phoenix history. The official gauge at Sky Harbor International Airport caught 3.30” of rainfall that day, with other areas of the Valley seeing between 3 and 5 inches of rain.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Toddler dead after being pulled from a Phoenix pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a 16-month-old boy has died after being pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Friday evening. It happened at a home near 51st Avenue and Bell Road around 5:30 p.m. Capt. Evan Gammage with Phoenix Fire Department says the boy was found in the pool and pulled out by family members, who started doing CPR. The boy was then taken to the hospital in severely critical condition, but later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify man found dead inside Scottsdale Red Robin restaurant

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Salt River police have identified the man who was found dead in a Red Robin restaurant earlier this week in Scottsdale. Joseph Doyle was an employee of the restaurant, located just off of Talking Stick Way in the Scottsdale Pavilions, and was found dead by police during a protective sweep around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Dutch Bros Coffee opening first location in Avondale on Thursday

PHOENIX — Dutch Bros Coffee is growing its presence in the West Valley, opening its first location in Avondale on Thursday. The drive-thru coffee shop’s newest spot will be located near Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street. The location will be open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
AVONDALE, AZ
mesanow.org

Mesa Asks You to be Monsoon Ready

Summer ushers in the season of storms, when a monsoon may start quickly and lead to downed power lines and trees, power outages and flooded streets in a matter of minutes. The elderly and homebound individuals are among the most vulnerable during the monsoon. Mesa reminds you to check on those living near you to make sure they stay safe.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Will shift in trends put housing market in balance by end of summer?

Walt Danley Christie’s International Real Estate released its housing market findings and analysis of trends founds in The Cromford Market Index for May 2022, for the Phoenix, Arizona market. According to the firm, concern over the cooling market has intensified. “Inventory is growing at an astonishing rate and prices are softening faster than anticipated. If these trends continue, our market will be in balance by the end of the summer,” explains Walt Danley, President and Founder of Walt Danley Christie’s International Real Estate. “If you have sellers thinking of waiting until the fall to put their home on the market, you will want to share this intel with them.”
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Excessive Heat Warning issued for 10 Arizona counties

PHOENIX - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for portions of Arizona, as temperatures in the Phoenix area could reach 112°F on Thursday. The warning goes into effect at 10 a.m. on June 16 and lasts through 8 p.m. The counties included in the warning...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

I-10 truckers scoff at plan to stay in one lane

It’s billed by the Department of Transportation as a way to improve safety. But the head of the Arizona Trucking Association says the move to restrict all trucks to just the right lane of Interstate 10 between Casa Grande and Phoenix is nothing short of stupid. And Anthony Bradley scoffed at the claim by ADOT that it had “coordinated’’ the plan with his organization.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sun City West Independent

Sun City West Independent

Sun City West, AZ
666
Followers
1K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-west-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy