Dodgers: Justin Turner and Doc Disagree On Cause of LA’s June Swoon

The Dodgers are going through their first extended slump of the season and manager, Dave Roberts believes it’s mostly due to uncharacteristic approaches and a possible lack of urgency (quotes via OCR's Bill Plunkett ).

“It’s getting more clear that we’re not doing enough to win baseball games. We’re too talented,”

Roberts said before Sunday’s game.

“It’s not about trying. We all know it’s not a try league. We need to all come together to start winning baseball games. That’s the only goal.”

Unfortunately, the team was unable to score a run and went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position, including not capitalizing on three leadoff doubles. They scored just four runs during the three-game series against the Giants in San Francisco, got swept and left 29 runners on base.

After the game, Roberts notably gave Giants left-hander Carlos Rodón credit for his performance and placed emphasis on the improvements he saw from his team as far as their individual approach.

On the other hand, Dodgers' third baseman Justin Turner, didn't think they have changed anything regarding their approach over the last few weeks (quote via MLB's Juan Toribio ).

“I don’t know what that means,”

Turner said.

“I don’t think we’re doing anything differently. Go out and you set the table and try to come up with a big hit and just didn’t. … We’ve done a good job of setting the table. We just haven’t been able to get that big hit to unplug this.”

Dodger fans were hoping this lineup wouldn't suffer the difficulties of their past with runners in scoring position. Hopefully, this team is too talented to not figure it out.