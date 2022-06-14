Missing Cherry Hill man's car found in Pine Barrens, search for him continues

CHERRY HILL - Police say a missing township man's car was recovered in the Pine Barrens but his whereabouts remain a mystery.

Cherry Hill police on Monday said the search continues for 68-year-old Peter Meyers, who was last seen leaving his job at Resintech Inc. in Camden on June 3.

According to police, Meyers' car was found unoccupied June 6 on an unpaved road in a section of Wharton State Forest in Waterford Township.

Police said a family member reported Meyers missing on June 8.

Authorities say ongoing searches have produced no additional clues regarding Meyers' whereabouts.

Meyers, a Cherry Hill residents, is described by police as a white male about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 220 pounds with green eyes and white curly hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 488-7828. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or visiting https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/7196358. Information can also be sent by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by your message to 888777.

