Cherry Hill, NJ

Missing Cherry Hill man's car found in Pine Barrens, search for him continues

By Anthony V. Coppola, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 4 days ago

CHERRY HILL - Police say a missing township man's car was recovered in the Pine Barrens but his whereabouts remain a mystery.

Cherry Hill police on Monday said the search continues for 68-year-old Peter Meyers, who was last seen leaving his job at Resintech Inc. in Camden on June 3.

According to police, Meyers' car was found unoccupied June 6 on an unpaved road in a section of Wharton State Forest in Waterford Township.

Police said a family member reported Meyers missing on June 8.

Authorities say ongoing searches have produced no additional clues regarding Meyers' whereabouts.

Meyers, a Cherry Hill residents, is described by police as a white male about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 220 pounds with green eyes and white curly hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 488-7828. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or visiting https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/7196358. Information can also be sent by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by your message to 888777.

A South Jersey native, Anthony Coppola has handled a variety of beats at The Daily Journal, Courier-Post and Burlington County Times, including award-winning work in sports and business coverage. Coppola, who joined the staff in 2008, now focuses on regional education reporting. Please consider supporting local journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Missing Cherry Hill man's car found in Pine Barrens, search for him continues

Comments / 8

Mary Beth Caporelli
4d ago

The car must have been found near the raceway, thats where Atco ends and the Wharton Tract begins...its easy to get confused in the woods...hope they find him safe!

Reply
2
 

