Littleton, CO

Teen arrested in Littleton on suspicion of robbery, shooting

By David Mullen
 4 days ago

Police on Tuesday arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of robbing and shooting a woman on Big Dry Creek Trail in Littleton on Sunday.

The teen was taken into custody when officers executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Lowell Boulevard in Denver, police said.

He was being held on suspicion of first-degree assault and robbery.

Littleton officers were sent to Progress Park after a woman was shot during a robbery around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

The woman's injuries were not life threatening, and she was treated at a hospital.

Police said there were two suspects involved in the robbery. They have not announced an arrest of the second suspect, whom they described as a teenage girl wearing a black shirt.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Police Department at 303-794-1551.

