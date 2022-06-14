ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Good Food Media Network gets boost

By Dennis Huspeni
 4 days ago

The Colorado Restaurant Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the Colorado Restaurant Association, purchased the Good Food Media Network, according to a news release.

The Network is best known for its annual Good Food 100 restaurant list “dedicated to transparency and support of Colorado’s food system, from its farmers and ranchers to its restaurant workers.”

“The GFN has a chance to become the ‘Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval’ for sustainable restaurants and fits a niche for the CRA in their efforts in that area,” said John Imbergamo, owner of The Imbergamo Group restaurant consulting company and association board member — though he didn’t speak in that capacity.

Buying the network “aligns with the CRA and CRF mission of supporting restaurants and industry employees,” according to the release.

“We are excited to tap into and continue to build the Good Food Media Network community to help keep restaurants, food producers, and customers connected,” foundation President Laura Shunk said in the release. “Colorado restaurants have long been leaders in sustainability, and we’re excited to continue the conversation that helps restaurant guests understand where good food comes from and the diverse people in Colorado bringing it to their plates.”

The network was founded by Sara Brito and Larimer Associates CEO Jeff Hermanson, who has served as a partner and adviser to a number of Denver’s most high-profile chefs and helped with Rioja, Euclid Hall, Bistro Vendome, Corridor 44, Bubu and TAG. He was also instrumental in the redevelopment of Union Station.

“When I started the Good Food Media Network, I wanted to celebrate businesses that show they care about the entire food system and its people, and that includes not only the products being used in the kitchen, but also animal welfare, farmworker equity, and inclusion in the workplace,” Hermanson said in the release. “I’m thrilled the CRF will continue to shine a light on the pioneering work Colorado restaurants are doing in this space.”

While there’s a lot of competition, Imbergamo said the network has a shot now of becoming more influential.

"At its peak, the GFN quantified the financial impact to restaurants and the community for using local and sustainable products,” Imbergamo said in an email. “There is significant competition for reaching the critical mass of participants that would make the imprimatur have some weight.”

