CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati was not selected to be a host city for the 2026 World Cup when FIFA announced the host sites on Thursday afternoon. Seventeen stadiums in 16 areas were in contention to be among 10-12 selected from the U.S. for the tournament, which will be co-hosted with Mexico and Canada. The U.S. will host 60 of the 80 games under FIFA's plan, including all from the quarterfinals on, and there was little doubt over the venues for 10 games each in the other nations.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO