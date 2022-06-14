Darren Helm, Andre Burakovsky hope to share Stanley Cup experience with rest of Avalanche roster

DENVER • There’s at least one area where the Lightning have a big edge over the Colorado Avalanche.

After winning the past two championships, Tampa Bay’s roster is stocked with players who have lifted the Stanley Cup in celebration, including the past two Conn Smythe Trophy winners. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy won the Most Valuable Player award last season, and defenseman Victor Hedman won it in 2020.

“We can’t focus too much on their guys. If we play our game and we shut down their best players just like we did against Edmonton, we have a good chance,” Andre Burakovsky said Monday.

“We’re just focusing on our game, what we can control and our outcome.”

The Avalanche have two players who have celebrated a finals victory in the NHL — Burakovsky and center Darren Helm.

“I think it’s important,” Helm admitted Tuesday when asked about the importance of that experience. “I don’t think it’s the end-all, be-all. I don’t know if Tampa had a ton of (championship) experience the first time they won."

Helm won his championship just months after starting his NHL career with the Red Wings in 2008. His sophomore season featured another trip to the Finals, but it’s been a long wait to get back. He said he recognized the importance of winning the cup immediately but might not have realized how hard it is to accomplish.

“You don’t take this for granted,” Helm said just before the Avalanche swept the Oilers to return to the Stanley Cup Finals. “My first two years, we went to the Finals. … I haven’t had a sniff since, so this is an exciting moment. I think everybody realizes what’s at stake.”

Searching for an opportunity to get back on professional hockey’s biggest stage, Helm signed with the Avalanche this offseason after spending the first 14 years of his career in Detroit.

“I just wanted an opportunity to get to this situation. I saw Colorado as a team that could possibly do that,” Helm said. “Things couldn’t have worked out better to have this opportunity to play for the Cup. I’m really excited about it. I’m just glad things worked out this summer.”

Burakovsky won his championship with the Washington Capitals in 2018, though it’s not an experience he plans to lean on too heavily.

“I think we just want to write our own story,” Burakovsky said Monday. “I’m not looking back too much on what we did to be able to win. This is a new group and new organization. We’re going to write our own story here.”

The Avalanche are betting favorites to end Tampa Bay’s title streak, but Burakovsky was a part of the last two Avalanche teams that came up short of reaching their championship goals. Now, the Avalanche have their chance to win the franchise’s first championship in more than 20 years.

“It’s definitely a good feeling to be back in the Final. I mean, it doesn’t happen too often. It doesn’t happen for everyone,” Burakovsky said Monday. “I’m really excited to be back, especially with this team. I think we’ve been really successful for the previous (few) years here. I think the progress that we’ve been going through as a group has been really good.”

Though he’s one of the veterans on the team, Helm said he’ll still feel some jitters before the puck drops in Wednesday’s Game 1 at Ball Arena.

“Some nervous energy is not a bad thing,” Helm said. “I’m not going to dwell on it or think about it too much. I know the energy of the building and of the moment is going to take over.”

Though Helm said he couldn’t remember all the emotions from his experience as a rookie in Detroit, he described the immediate feeling of winning the Cup as “pure excitement.” Now, he’s hoping to relive that feeling and share that experience with a roster made up mostly of championship first-timers.

“I think we’ve got a determined group that wants to gain that Stanley Cup experience,” Helm said.