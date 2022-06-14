Xcel Energy: Repairs to necessitate Dalhart power outage early Wednesday

Xcel Energy is alerting customers in Dalhart that an emergency repair at the Dalhart Substation will interrupt electric service for most of its customers in the city for up to an hour early Wednesday morning.

"Substation crews identified an issue with a substation transformer that is still operable but needs to be examined to prevent an outage in the heat of the day," an Xcel Energy news release said. "Crews are planning to deenergize this equipment at 4 a.m. and make necessary repairs. The outage will impact 4,094 customers, which will affect most of the customer accounts in the city of Dalhart."