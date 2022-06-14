ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Michael Gableman's day in court; a tale of two races; 'forever chemical' standards to go into effect

By Bill Glauber, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

Michael Gableman's day in court

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1zjm_0gAoZLdX00

As an ex-judge, Michael Gableman surely knows his way around a courtroom.

That's why it was stunning Friday when Gableman appeared in Dane County Circuit Court and clashed with Judge Frank Remington.

Remington is overseeing a lawsuit alleging Gableman is refusing to follow transparency laws governing his taxpayer-funded review of the 2020 election.

Molly Beck has all the details as Galbeman claimed he was being "railroaded," called Remington a partisan advocate and refused to answer anything beyond his name and occupation.

Gableman and his office were held in contempt. The ex-judge is leading a partisan probe into the 2020 election, which was won by President Joe Biden.

You can read the article here.

And for some background, check out Patrick Marley's article on where Gableman's election investigation stands.

[Sign up to get the On Wisconsin Politics newsletter every week.]

A tale of two races

We take a dive into the state's two big primary races, with Republican governor candidates taking off the gloves while Democratic U.S. Senate candidates are playing it safe.

With less than two months to go before the Aug. 9 primary, most voters are just now paying attention.

Some snippets from the trail:

Ex-Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has taken on the lobbyists backing businessman Tim Michels' campaign.

"There were a handful, a cabal of slimy swamp rat lobbyists who have gone around the state Capitol for the last two months telling their friends that I cannot be controlled, that I am not good for their ecosystem," said Kleefisch, who is herself married to a lobbyist.

"And so they have gone around trying to find someone to self-fund to run against me," she continued on April 30. "And so let me tell you, when I am governor, the snakes and the weasels will not get an audience with me."

Kleefisch and businessman Kevin Nicholson went scorched-earth on each other early in separate radio interviews. Kleefisch accused Nicholson of being an "opportunist" and "shapeshifter" while Nicholson, without naming her, said Kleefisch was the candidate of "the Republican political machine."

By comparison, Democrats are turning their campaign into a snooze fest as Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson waits in the wings. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson accused Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes of being "inconsistent" on issues and ran an ad criticizing Barnes and Bucks executive Alex Lasry over public funding for Fiserv Forum.

In his first ad, Barnes said that he's "not like most senators, or any of the other millionaires running for Senate," a dig at multimillionaires Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Johnson.

Ex-Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Joe Wineke is confident that the party's primary winner can prevail in the fall.

"I think Kermit the Frog would be viable against Ron Johnson," he said, noting Johnson's high negatives.

'Forever chemical' standards to go into effect

Laura Schulte reports on lawmakers letting so-called "forever chemical" water standards go into effect but they cautioned a further review could halt them.

Schulte writes:

"According to Mike Mikalson, chief of staff for Sen. Steve Nass, legislators will not object to the standards suggested by the Natural Resources Board earlier this year, and they will be sent to the state Department of Natural Resources for implementation. Nass is one of the two co-chairs of the Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative Rules, which had jurisdiction over the rules."

Schulte adds:

"Though lawmakers are allowing the rules to move forward, they could still object to how the DNR handles implementation of them."

Scott Laeser, Water Program Director for Clean Wisconsin, told Schulte: "These standards are an important step down the long road we must all walk together to fix this mess,

"Widespread testing for PFAS is overdue, and Wisconsin has a historic opportunity to use tens of millions of federal dollars to help communities deal with these harmful forever chemicals. Because of these standards, we will finally get a better picture of how extensive the PFAS contamination problem is in our state."

You can read the article here.

Around the horn

Parole becomes an issue in the campaign for Wisconsin governor after the rescinded release of a convicted killer.

Wisconsin Elections Commission picks Republican tax attorney as its new chair.

And the commission rejected the bid to block Tim Michels from the GOP race for governor.

Wisconsin congressional delegation offers split response to Jan. 6 hearing as Republicans turn attention elsewhere.

Craig Gilbert writes Wisconsin voters are deeply pessimistic about the state's direction. But that doesn't mean they agree on why.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is coming to Mount Pleasant on Friday to speak with CNH Industrial workers who have been on strike since May 2.

This one goes to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: "To be clear, as the President has said repeatedly, he plans to run in 2024."

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin suspending abortion appointments

MILWAUKEE — Abortion could suddenly become illegal in Wisconsin so Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is adding more abortion appointments through June 25. After that, they're suspending appointments and directing patients to facilities out of state. The reason behind this move is to not disrupt care for those seeking an abortion as the country waits for a decision from the Supreme Court.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Opinion | Oh, say can you see the hypocrisy

I couldn't help but laugh when I saw Wisconsin's Republican Party Chair Paul Farrow's paean to the American flag earlier this week. The GOP's official "message" from Farrow, who is also the Waukesha County executive, was aimed at commemorating Flag Day on June 14 and, of course, pitching for a few bucks from the faithful.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Could sleepy office nix Wisconsin’s pick for president?

After decades of having its powers chipped away by the Legislature, the Wisconsin secretary of state’s office has become largely irrelevant. The office holder’s most important remaining duty is to sit on the state Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, which oversees some state investment funds and land holdings.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gov. Evers visits small businesses in Tomah, assures them state wants to help with inflation

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers told small business owners in Tomah Thursday that he understands their concerns about inflation but assured them the state has their backs. Evers’ comments came after he met with owners, starting at the Humbird Cheese Mart. The business received a $5,000 grant from the governor’s Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant Program....
TOMAH, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Sarah Godlewski
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Michael Gableman
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Craig Gilbert
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘A positive step forward’: Senate could vote on gun legislation as early as this week, Baldwin says

MADISON, Wis. — The U.S. Senate could vote on gun legislation as early as this week, Sen. Tammy Baldwin said. The latest push to enact stricter gun laws comes after deadly mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Last week, a bipartisan group of senators agreed to a framework of gun control measures, which are now being written into legislation for lawmakers to vote on.
MADISON, WI
wtmj.com

GOP governor candidate Michels opposes same-sex marriage

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels is standing by his opposition to same-sex marriage, telling The Associated Press that he believes marriage should be between a man and a woman. Michels, co-owner of Michels Corp. construction company, is one of four Republicans running for a chance to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Michels, who entered the campaign late but this month won former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, spoke with the AP on Tuesday about the race. His views on same-sex marriage have been in question after he made comments in his U.S. Senate race in 2004 when he backed a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage.
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin election investigator fined $2K daily for contempt

A Wisconsin judge has ordered the investigator hired by Republicans to look into the 2020 election in Wisconsin be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with court orders related to open records requests. In a scathing ruling against investigator Michael Gableman, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington also forwarded...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Dane County sues Wisconsin DNR over PFAS requirements in wastewater permit

Dane County is suing the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources over requirements to test for PFAS and reduce chemicals released from the Dane County Regional Airport under a wastewater permit. PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of thousands of synthetic chemicals found in firefighting foam and everyday...
DANE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dane County Circuit Court#Remington#Wisconsin Politics#Republican#U S Senate
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Michels releases ‘Drain the Madison Swamp’ lobbying reform plan as GOP primary intensifies

MADISON, Wis. — Tim Michels, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor, took a page out of his benefactor’s book, releasing a plan Monday to “drain the Madison swamp.” The plan would change how and when lobbyists can donate to political campaigns and would prevent retiring legislators from immediately becoming lobbyists. “That’s a lot of campaigning that’s happening right now, without...
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

'They can’t be denied': Podcast series 'Be Seen' cements Wisconsin’s LGBTQ history

After 50 years, tales about the Black Nite gay bar in Milwaukee felt like urban legend. Historian Michail Takach said people at parties would ask Josie Carter to tell stories, such as when the then-young Black woman of trans experience and other bar patrons fought back against homophobic attackers on Aug. 5, 1961. He said people would dismiss what Carter shared as just some crazy story.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Republican gubernatorial candidates say they’ll replace Evers UW Regent appointees

Two Republican candidates for governor said that if elected they would recall and replace all of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ unconfirmed appointees to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Monday.  Both former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson said they’d install their own regents. […] The post Republican gubernatorial candidates say they’ll replace Evers UW Regent appointees appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Republicans allow Wisconsin PFAS standards to take effect

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Republicans will allow regulations Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration developed to control pollution from a group of chemicals known as PFAS to take effect, a spokesman for the lawmaker who controls the Legislature's rules committee said Monday. The Legislature's Republican-controlled Joint Committee for Review of Administrative...
WISCONSIN STATE
MinnPost

Poll: Voters in Greater Minnesota are unhappy with Democratic leaders, but open to gun regulations, abortion access

A new poll conducted in early June by MinnPost and Change Research found a negative view of the direction of Minnesota and the country. But that outlook is even more gloomy among likely voters surveyed in Greater Minnesota, where people by wide margins said the state and nation are on the wrong track, more often reported feeling a financial pinch from inflation in gas prices and groceries and poorly rated the performance of Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden.
MINNESOTA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy