Courteney Cox’s IG For Her Daughter’s 18th B-Day Proves Moms Make The Best Friends

Photos of the gown first worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 and, more recently, by Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala were swirling around the web on Tuesday, June 14, and promptly set the internet ablaze. Reports claimed Kardashian’s big night out on the first Monday in May caused some serious wear and tear to the crystal-studded garment, and fashion fans weren’t happy. Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, the company that owns the dress, the founder of The Marilyn Monroe Collection, the people behind the Instagram account @dietprada, and basically everyone on social media immediately had an opinion. But while the collective seems to agree that extensive damage was done to the integrity of the vintage dress, when it comes to who’s to blame and when the damage occurred, opinions differ.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO