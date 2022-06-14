ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Northcentral Montana should escape flooding seen further south

By David Murray, Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 4 days ago

Northcentral Montanans can be excused for wondering if warmer temperatures will ever arrive. The National Weather Service in Great Falls reports that during the month of April daily high temperatures in Great Falls averaged eight degrees below seasonal averages. May and the first half of June were only moderately warmer, with daily highs averaging three degrees below what can typically be expected for that time of year.

That trend will double down through the middle of this week, followed by a sudden and dramatic change that could see temperatures climb into the low 90s by Friday.

The daily high temperature in Great Falls is expected to reach 70 degrees through Wednesday, with overnight lows dropping to within a dozen degrees of freezing. That will be accompanied by sustained 30 mph winds with gusts as high as 60 mph. Areas along the Rocky Mountain Front above 5,000 feet can expect significant accumulations of snow, with as much as two to two and a half feet in the higher elevations.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that travel over Marias Pass and other adjacent routes could be treacherous.

“Dangerous backcountry conditions will exist, especially for those recreating in the high country of Glacier National Park due to reduced visibilities and the cold and wet conditions,” a Winter Weather Advisory warns. “High snowfall rates in the high country will quickly lead to snow covered routes and could lead to disorientation. Additionally, Winter Weather Advisories remain in place through noon Wednesday for the Southern Rocky Mountain Front (above 5000 ft) and Big Belt and Little Belt Mountains (above 6000 ft) across Central Montana.”

The weather is then forecast to do a complete 180-degree turn. Light winds and temperatures rising into the mid-80s and low 90s will dominate the region, beginning Thursday. According to NWS staff meteorologist Austin McDowell, the whipsaw in temperatures is due to two competing weather systems currently moving through the region.

“What we’ve got overhead right now is a very strong upper level low, and that usually brings with it some pretty cool temperatures,” McDowell explained. As that system moves away towards mid-week, we’ll start to get a southwesterly flow and that’s going to usher in some really warm temperatures streaming up from the northern California area. There could be some thunderstorms by Friday and into Saturday as well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MLI1l_0gAoZ14G00

A late-season snowstorm in the mountains followed closely by sudden hot temperatures naturally leads to concerns over the potential for flooding. Southwestern Montana has experienced devastating flooding since this weekend, washing out roads and bridges and damaging or even destroying homes across an area from Gardiner to Red Lodge.

However, the risk of substantial flooding across northcentral Montana appears to be far less than what the area to the north of Yellowstone National Park has been forced to deal with.

“Most of the precipitation, at least at the higher elevations, will be falling as snow,” McDowell said of the effect of the current weather system will have on the Rocky Mountain Front. “That area is going to hold onto that snowpack a little longer than areas such as southwest Montana (where) it’s been rain falling on snow that was already pretty warm and just about ready to melt.”

The NWS predicts that if flooding does develop from mountain runoff, it should be confined closer to the Rocky Mountain Front with only minor impacts on some low-lying areas.

Southwestern Montana is a different story. Yellowstone National Park has temporarily closed all its entrances and is evacuating all visitors through the south and West Yellowstone gates due to flooding at the park’s other entrances.

“Please stay away from the area if possible,” the National Park Service warns. “Before visitors and residents head north from the park to seek accommodations, we encourage you to check for availability. There is limited lodging in Bozeman, and there is no cellular service for 70 miles between West Yellowstone and Bozeman. There will be erosion mitigation along the roadway in the Gallatin Canyon on U.S. Highway 191. Traffic will be delayed. If you are working in the Big Sky area and plan to return to Bozeman, we recommend leaving early. And please avoid Gallatin Canyon if at all possible. Do not stop or get out of your vehicle if you’re traveling through the area Lookie Lou’s create unnecessary traffic hazards!”

The NWS has issued flood warnings for all the Gallatin River from north of Big Sky to Three Forks.

“Minor flooding is occurring around the city of Gallatin Gateway and moderate flooding impacts are possible around Logan,” the flood warning states.

A flood advisory has been issued for the Ennis area along the Madison River in anticipation of emergency water releases from Hebgen Dam. A flood watch has been issued for the Missouri River at Toston, where the combined runoff from the Madison and Gallatin Rivers could inundate low-lying areas.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Northcentral Montana should escape flooding seen further south

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MY 103.5

[WATCH] This is What Flooding Did to Montana’s Beartooth Highway

The Beartooth Highway is known as the most scenic route into Yellowstone National Park. Recent historic flooding in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities will have a lasting impact on residents and visitors alike. Many communities that surround YNP are scrambling to rebuild. All five entrances to YNP are currently...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Experts say excess water supply has benefits for Montana

KALISPELL, MONT. — Officials at the U.S. National Weather Service, located in Missoula, say every year the month of June is wetter than most. Weather experts say 2022 stands above the rest, compared to recent years. “June does tend to be one of our wetter months, but this year...
MONTANA STATE
BBC

Yellowstone: Historic floods could reach eastern Montana

Unprecedented and sudden flooding at the oldest national park in the US this week has caused widespread damage to its roads and infrastructure and surrounding communities. Some 10,000 visitors were evacuated on Monday from Yellowstone National Park, a blow to the 150-year-old park at the height of its tourist season.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Yellowstone, MT
State
California State
City
Gallatin Gateway, MT
City
Ennis, MT
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Toston, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Man Wearing Life Jacket Drowns in Cold, Fast Running Montana Creek

A 72-year-old man was pronounced dead after drowning in a cold and fast-moving Rock Creek on Thursday. KGVO News spoke to Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson, who provided details of the fatal incident. “It was about 1:47 yesterday (Thursday) afternoon when 9-1-1 dispatch got a call here that there was...
NBC News

National Guard rescues 87 stranded in historic flooding in Montana

At least 87 people have been rescued as “significant” flooding inundates south-central Montana, wiping out bridges, destroying miles of road and forcing more than 10,000 visitors out of Yellowstone National Park. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide disaster Tuesday due to the severe flooding in Carbon, Park...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Northcentral Montanans#The Rocky Mountain Front#Marias Pass
96.7 KISS FM

7 Places In Montana Aren’t Great For A Bachelor Party

We all love to party, but you have to make sure you have the best time with the people that will be around you. I have been lucky enough to have been invited to a few bachelor parties in my life so far, and if there is one thing you should make sure to pick a location that is perfect for the whole group.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Here Are The Best Ways to Help Montana Flood Victims

Many Montanans are trying to heal and rebuild after historical flooding hit south-central Montana on Monday. If you're looking for ways to help fellow Montanans that were impacted by the flooding, here are a few ways to help. GoFundMe has released a list of verified pages and fundraisers. If you...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Flathead River Rises Above Flood Stage

As heavy rain and rising river levels continue throughout Montana, portions of Flathead and Lincoln counties are currently in a flood warning and advisory, potentially impacting structures, roads and farmland along the Flathead River, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Flooding in Columbia Falls, Kalispell, Creston and Foy’s Bend...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Moose 95.1 FM

Black Pioneers in Montana: The Stories You Didn’t Hear in School

June 19th we celebrate "Juneteenth" when African-Americans learned of their emancipation. I feel like many Montanans are painfully unaware of the history of black pioneers that came to our own state. Sure, you're probably familiar with Mary Fields, aka "Stagecoach Mary" who lived in the Cascade area from the 1890s to 1914 and was a strong woman who feared no man, but there are so many more.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Montana Hunters: Leap on Leftover Licenses Starting Monday

It will take some online submissions. Maybe not your favorite, but it could be worth the effort. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced that drawings for some of their surplus licenses for deer and elk will begin this Monday, June 20 and continue through . More will be made available for other species starting August 9. Hopefully a system that was enacted two years will make this an easier process to at least get in the drawings.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Northwest Montana prepares for snowstorm

KALISPELL, MONT. — Across Montana, severe weather is bringing flooding and severe damage to many parts of the state. In the Flathead Valley, consistent rain is now being matched with snow in mid-June. “It may say June on the calendar, but in the mountains, everything says it's more like...
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Where in the World is Montana’s Governor?

UPDATE 3:49 pm At 1:18 pm Wednesday the Governor's Office sent a release that stated,. Governor Gianforte left the country late last week on a long-scheduled personal trip with the first lady. He is returning early and as quickly as possible. Original article below. I've hesitated to write this article...
MONTANA STATE
bozemanmagazine.com

Restrictions, closures in place at several FWP sites due to flooding

Flooding is impacting many areas of the state prompting Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to close or restrict access at several sites in southwest and northwest Montana. “Right now, our focus is on keeping people safe and helping out with emergency operations where we can,” said FWP Director Hank Worsech. “We’ll open sites and ease restrictions as soon as it’s safe to do so.”
MONTANA STATE
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

797
Followers
711
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy