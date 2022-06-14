ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Streets start to buckle under extreme heat in Heartland

By Mike Mohundro
KFVS12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This week we are feeling the full effects of summer as we are reaching temperatures in the upper 90s and possibly triple digits. The roads we drive on are feeling the effects of the high heat as well. We have already seen the pavement buckle in...

www.kfvs12.com

KFVS12

DRONE12: Crews clean up storm damage in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau students in summer school showed off projects they had been working on for their families. Police officers in southern Illinois just completed two days of active shooter training. No Place Like Home: Cobden, Ill. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. One Heartland community proudly showcases how they satisfy all...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Heartland News at 9 headlines 6/16

A first of it's kind organization in Cape Girardeau has a mission to help local renters. Although it was extremely hot outside, folks still showed out at the Cape Girardeau Farmer's Market. Dangers of leaving children in hot cars. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. With such high levels of heat,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Thousands without power in the Heartland; storm damage reported

(KFVS) - Thousands of power outages were reported Friday morning, June 17 in the Heartland as storms moved through the Heartland. The storms packed strong winds and small hail. The National Weather Service says there are scattered reports of downed trees and power lines. A large tree fell and crushed...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Beating the heat at the Cape Girardeau Farmer's Market

A first of it's kind organization in Cape Girardeau has a mission to help local renters. With such high levels of heat, leaving your children or pets in a hot car can be extremely dangerous. Heating, cooling businesses keeping busy. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. As the heat continues to...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Heating, cooling businesses keeping busy

A first of it's kind organization in Cape Girardeau has a mission to help local renters. Beating the heat at the Cape Girardeau Farmer's Market. Although it was extremely hot outside, folks still showed out at the Cape Girardeau Farmer's Market. Dangers of leaving children in hot cars. Updated: 4...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Juneteenth celebrations in Cape Girardeau

A man is arrested in connection with vandalizing two churches and damaging an apartment in Kentucky. Twin Rivers School District is moving towards a four-day week. Skywest makes proposal to continue serving Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Updated: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. |. Skywest has made it's proposal...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Dangers of leaving children in hot cars

A first of it's kind organization in Cape Girardeau has a mission to help local renters. Beating the heat at the Cape Girardeau Farmer's Market. Although it was extremely hot outside, folks still showed out at the Cape Girardeau Farmer's Market. Heating, cooling businesses keeping busy. Updated: 6 hours ago.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Farm truck hit utility pole, left some in southern Ill. without power

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Some Southern Illinois Electric Co-op customers should expect a short power outage this evening. According to an engineer with the co-op, a farm truck hit a utility pole west of Dongola around 12:12 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. It knocked out power to about 2,200 customers.
DONGOLA, IL
KFVS12

City of Cape Girardeau to hold job fair

One Heartland community proudly showcases how they satisfy all the senses with their food, scenery and charm. Funeral monument business seeing delays due to supply chain issues. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A sales associate at Brewer Monument in Perryville said the industry is having a hard time getting rubber...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Tree falls on Du Quoin family’s home

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A rude awakening for a family in Du Quoin. A huge tree fell down in their front yard, wiping out their front porch. The homeowner told us it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 17, waking up her and her kids. “About 6 o’clock...
DU QUOIN, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Saline, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saline; Williamson The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Williamson County in southern Illinois Saline County in southern Illinois * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 703 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mcleansboro to near Cambria, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Herrin, Carterville, Crainville, Cambria and Energy around 710 AM CDT. Marion around 715 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Creal Springs and Lake Of Egypt Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Illinois near Mile Marker 1. Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 44 and 61. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SALINE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees expected Friday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, far western Kentucky and far southwest Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorms may bring pockets of relief from the heat.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Southern Ill. police officers receive active shooter training

Twin Rivers School District is moving towards a four-day week. Skywest makes proposal to continue serving Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Skywest has made it's proposal to continue serving the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, and the Airport Board reaffirmed it's support for a new carrier. Summer school projects on display in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Crews respond to overnight apartment fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A late night fire damages an apartment in Cape Girardeau. Crews were called to the 1900 block of Delwin Street shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 to a report of smoke in an apartment. When firefighters arrived, no smoke or flames were showing from...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

No Place Like Home: Cobden, Ill.

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s a town with a lot of heart, great food and beautiful sights to not only see, but smell too. It’s Cobden, Illinois. “Everybody wants to know about the food,” said Bonnie Burton, community-based business owner. But first, here’s a little history.
COBDEN, IL
kbsi23.com

SB I-55 back open at 93 MM after crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 are back open after a crash at the 93 mile marker Friday morning closed one lane. No one was injured in the crash, according to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The road is clear.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

