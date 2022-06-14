ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro Police officers find deceased male parked in Walmart lot, foul play not suspected

By Nancy DeGennaro, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 4 days ago

Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday in a vehicle parked at Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Parkway.

Officers arrived on scene around 2:17 p.m. and discovered the man, who is estimated to be in his 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tyxXq_0gAoYo4h00

Foul play is not suspected in the case. A routine autopsy will be conducted by the medical examiner.

'It's sad': Ichiban Japanese Restaurant closing its doors, no plans to open another eatery

In other news: Jay Leno entertains at Boys & Girls Clubs Stake & Burger Dinner fundraiser Thursday

No more information is available at this time.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Murfreesboro Police officers find deceased male parked in Walmart lot, foul play not suspected

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Police: Armed protestors asked to leave Juneteenth celebration

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two different protest groups were asked to leave downtown Franklin Saturday after attempting to disrupt the Juneteenth celebration. Franklin Police said one of the groups consisted of people carrying signs that read “White Lives Matter” and “Stop White Replacement.” They added that another group, who said they were a buffer between festival-goers and the other group, included people who were armed and wearing ballistic vests.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Shooting investigation underway at City Side Flats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed that one man was shot Friday at City Side Flats. Metro Police said officers were called at 7:34 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim at City Side Flats, located at 1441 Lebanon Pike. When officers arrived, they found one man was shot at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
franklinpdnews.com

Shoplifters wanted after evading officers at high speeds

Franklin Police want to identify these two, who shoplifted $700 in merchandise from Walmart. They fled from Franklin Police at a high rate of speed, getting away in this Nissan Sentra. There is a cash reward if you know who they are. Recognize them?. Call Crime Stoppers:. (615) 794-4000. ###
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Leno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foul Play
thunder1320.com

Franklin County authorities arrest pair suspected in multiple thefts

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department authorities have arrested two subjects who were in possession of items related to various thefts across three counties. Franklin County authorities responded to a complaint of a possible theft in progress in the Awalt Rd. area on Tuesday, June 14. Upon arrival in the area,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
radio7media.com

Maury County Man Indicted for Incident in Franklin

A FEDERAL INDICTMENT, UNSEALED THIS WEEK, HAS CHARGED A MAURY COUNTY MAN WITH DRUG DISTRIBUTION AND FIREARMS CHARGES. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, ROY GENE NICHOLSON, III, 26, WAS INDICTED BY A FEDERAL GRAND JURY LAST MONTH AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM IN FURTHERANCE OF A DRUG TRAFFICKING CRIME. NICHOLSON WAS ARRESTED ON JUNE 15 BY THE UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE AND IS CURRENTLY IN FEDERAL CUSTODY. THE CHARGES STEM FROM AN INCIDENT ON APRIL 24TH, WHERE NICHOLSON WAS STOPPED ON I-65 IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY BY AN OFFICER WITH THE FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT. ACCORDING TO THE INDICTMENT, WHEN THE OFFICER APPROACHED THE CAR, HE OBSERVED A PISTOL ON THE FRONT PASSENGER SEAT AND SMELLED AN ODOR OF MARIJUANA COMING FROM THE VEHICLE. THE OFFICER ATTEMPTED TO DETAIN NICHOLSON AND A PHYSICAL STRUGGLE ENSUED. NICHOLSON WAS ABLE TO RE-ENTER HIS VEHICLE AND AS TWO OFFICERS ATTEMPTED TO REMOVE HIM FROM THE CAR, AT WHICH TIME NICHOLSON ACCELERATTED, DRAGGING BOTH OFFICERS FOR A DISTANCE AND KNOCKING THEM TO THE GROUND.THE LEGS OF ONE OFFICER WERE RUN OVER BY THE VEHICLE AS IT SPED AWAY.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
The Daily News Journal

The Daily News Journal

1K+
Followers
632
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

DNJ.com is the home page of The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, with in-depth and updated local news, MTSU and high school sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://dnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy