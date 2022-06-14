Murfreesboro Police officers find deceased male parked in Walmart lot, foul play not suspected

Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday in a vehicle parked at Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Parkway.

Officers arrived on scene around 2:17 p.m. and discovered the man, who is estimated to be in his 40s.

Foul play is not suspected in the case. A routine autopsy will be conducted by the medical examiner.

No more information is available at this time.

