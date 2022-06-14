ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TISA is a big win for students. Let’s make it the best it can be | Opinion

By Gini Pupo-Walker and Zahava Stadler
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

Tennessee made a big move this legislative session to replace its outmoded school funding formula with a better, more equitable model, and that is cause for celebration.

The new system, called the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement , will be a weighted student funding formula —one that begins with a clear dollar amount for every student and increases that amount with “weights,” or percentage boosts, for students in particular categories, such as students who have low-income backgrounds, disabilities, are learning English or live and learn in sparse or small districts. This kind of formula ensures that students are the focus, provides flexible dollars and allows districts to decide how to expend funds to meet students’ needs, rather than prescribing classroom or instructional ratios, as our current formula, the Basic Education Program, has done for decades. Additionally, the state made a historic $750 million investment this year in public education. All in all, this is a huge win for students in Tennessee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38JspK_0gAoYmJF00

Hear more Tennessee voices: Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought-provoking columns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DuvY_0gAoYmJF00

The priorities of meeting students’ needs and investing in their schools are not controversial. However, other, more contentious discussions are happening that relate more tangentially to school funding — notably, the governor’s Education Savings Account program, which just survived a legal challenge in the s1tate Supreme Court ( though further litigation is expected ). Debates about how best to support students are important, so we’ll be clear about our position: The Education Trust does not believe that ESAs or school vouchers are an effective way to provide our students access to a top-quality education. But we also believe that the conversation is getting muddied by those drawing a false connection between TISA and the governor’s ESA plan. Weighted student funding is about students — not about school choice.

That these two policies are not connected is evidenced by a look at school funding and ESA programs around the country. For example, West Virginia has a school funding formula based on teacher units, similar to Tennessee’s Basic Education Program. But their formula did not prevent the state from enacting what the pro-school-choice group EdChoice calls the country’s most expansive ESA program. Tennessee already had the Individualized Education Account program, a form of ESA for students with disabilities, well before TISA passed.

Your state. Your stories. Support more reporting like this.
A subscription gives you unlimited access to stories across Tennessee that make a difference in your life and the lives of those around you. Click here to become a subscriber.

Meanwhile, most states with weighted student funding systems — including Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas, among others — have no ESAs at all. Mississippi, which has a partial weighted student funding structure, does have an ESA program for a limited number of students, but the dollar value of the ESA bears no relationship to a student’s formula amount, and state law actually specifies that the ESA may not be resourced out of the state’s main funding formula. Just four states with student-based funding systems — Arizona, Florida, Indiana and New Hampshire — have ESAs whose funding levels are related to the formula calculation. A student-based funding system is not a prerequisite for an ESA policy and rarely exists alongside one.

These policies have different objectives and should be considered separately by both advocates and policymakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LiO62_0gAoYmJF00

As implementation of TISA gets underway, it’s important that we don’t let this controversy sidetrack us. We still have work to do on the core school funding policy; the legislature left important questions to be resolved during the regulatory process, especially related to funding for students with disabilities and English learners. These are vital issues for student learning, and they deserve our attention. Meanwhile, there is distinct and valuable work to be done monitoring the possible implementation of or potential changes to the governor's ESA pilot program. For the moment, let’s maintain our focus on what TISA can and should do so that it meets our goals for our students and schools.

Gini Pupo-Walker is the state director of the Education Trust in Tennessee. Zahava Stadler is special assistant for state funding and policy, the Education Trust.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TISA is a big win for students. Let’s make it the best it can be | Opinion

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
City
Nashville, TN
State
Oklahoma State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Vouchers#School Choice#Legislature#Tisa#Education Savings Account
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy