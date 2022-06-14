TISA is a big win for students. Let’s make it the best it can be | Opinion

Tennessee made a big move this legislative session to replace its outmoded school funding formula with a better, more equitable model, and that is cause for celebration.

The new system, called the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement , will be a weighted student funding formula —one that begins with a clear dollar amount for every student and increases that amount with “weights,” or percentage boosts, for students in particular categories, such as students who have low-income backgrounds, disabilities, are learning English or live and learn in sparse or small districts. This kind of formula ensures that students are the focus, provides flexible dollars and allows districts to decide how to expend funds to meet students’ needs, rather than prescribing classroom or instructional ratios, as our current formula, the Basic Education Program, has done for decades. Additionally, the state made a historic $750 million investment this year in public education. All in all, this is a huge win for students in Tennessee.

The priorities of meeting students’ needs and investing in their schools are not controversial. However, other, more contentious discussions are happening that relate more tangentially to school funding — notably, the governor’s Education Savings Account program, which just survived a legal challenge in the s1tate Supreme Court ( though further litigation is expected ). Debates about how best to support students are important, so we’ll be clear about our position: The Education Trust does not believe that ESAs or school vouchers are an effective way to provide our students access to a top-quality education. But we also believe that the conversation is getting muddied by those drawing a false connection between TISA and the governor’s ESA plan. Weighted student funding is about students — not about school choice.

That these two policies are not connected is evidenced by a look at school funding and ESA programs around the country. For example, West Virginia has a school funding formula based on teacher units, similar to Tennessee’s Basic Education Program. But their formula did not prevent the state from enacting what the pro-school-choice group EdChoice calls the country’s most expansive ESA program. Tennessee already had the Individualized Education Account program, a form of ESA for students with disabilities, well before TISA passed.

Meanwhile, most states with weighted student funding systems — including Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas, among others — have no ESAs at all. Mississippi, which has a partial weighted student funding structure, does have an ESA program for a limited number of students, but the dollar value of the ESA bears no relationship to a student’s formula amount, and state law actually specifies that the ESA may not be resourced out of the state’s main funding formula. Just four states with student-based funding systems — Arizona, Florida, Indiana and New Hampshire — have ESAs whose funding levels are related to the formula calculation. A student-based funding system is not a prerequisite for an ESA policy and rarely exists alongside one.

These policies have different objectives and should be considered separately by both advocates and policymakers.

As implementation of TISA gets underway, it’s important that we don’t let this controversy sidetrack us. We still have work to do on the core school funding policy; the legislature left important questions to be resolved during the regulatory process, especially related to funding for students with disabilities and English learners. These are vital issues for student learning, and they deserve our attention. Meanwhile, there is distinct and valuable work to be done monitoring the possible implementation of or potential changes to the governor's ESA pilot program. For the moment, let’s maintain our focus on what TISA can and should do so that it meets our goals for our students and schools.

Gini Pupo-Walker is the state director of the Education Trust in Tennessee. Zahava Stadler is special assistant for state funding and policy, the Education Trust.

