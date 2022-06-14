How South Side families are weathering Child Tax Credit expiration

Good morning, Mobile Newsroomies!

You don't need me to tell you this morning that it is HOT. It's only going to get hotter, too. Record high temperatures are expected today. We rounded up a list of cooling centers and community pools with extended hours to help you beat this dangerous heat wave.

It's not just temperatures that are going up, up, up. With the cost of living also on the rise due to inflation, USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau reporter Haley BeMiller recently wrote about how the expanded Child Tax Credit's expiration is affecting South Side families .

In much of her reporting, Haley highlights how policy decisions affect real people. Inflation stinks for everyone right now, she told me, but these families got hit with rising prices and losing the extra Child Tax Credit all at once.

An estimated 2.3 million children in Ohio benefited from the expansion, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Proponents say the credit was instrumental in reducing child poverty rates.

Under the expansion, families received up to $1,600 more per child depending on their age, through the credit. For the Richardson family, who spoke with Haley for her story, that money went toward groceries, clothing and shoes for five of their children. (They're still waiting on money owed for their youngest child.)

Some economists and lawmakers have pointed to stimulus checks and increase social supports as major contributors to inflation. But the reduced social safety net on top of inflation is putting a real strain on families and the nonprofits that serve them.

Thia Thissen, director of student and family services for South Side nonprofit SproutFive, said she's seen more families reaching out for rent assistance since the credit expired.

"It wasn't fun money," she said.

Checking in: If you read last week's newsletter, you'll remember Mark Ferenchik and Zaria Johnson's reporting on how the city plans to clear the Heer Park homeless encampment on the Far South Side.

Columbus is now postponing its plan to clear-out the encampment until next week because of the brutal heat wave. City officials are still encouraging those living at the camp to seek shelter elsewhere. Shelter space, however, is a premium right now.

As Mark wrote: "Katie Lundy, spokeswoman for Lutheran Social Services, which operates the Faith Mission homeless shelter, said in an email that the average length of stay at the shelter was up to 62 days from July 2021 to May 20, 2022. That's up from a 45-day average from July 2020 to June 2021, in large part because of a lack of affordable housing."

Coming up: Join us tonight from 7 to 9 p.m. for the Columbus Storytellers Project at the Columbus Athenaeum! Storytellers Project is a nationwide series of live storytelling events featuring neighbors and notables sharing personal stories. (I'll be one of them this week!)

This event's theme is Neighbors – you'll feel heartened, uplifted, and more connected to the world and people around you. Tickets are available at this link and for sale at the door.

What's happening: Avenue for All will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. between East Whittier and East Kossuth streets, closing the major South Side thoroughfare to traffic to make way for bounce houses, live music, ice cream and games for kids.

The festival was created by the nonprofit Community Development for All People to help bridge the divide between what had been the historic disparate sides of Parsons Avenue and celebrate what had become active revitalization and development along the street.

As always, thank you for reading! If you aren't already, please consider subscribing to the Dispatch . And if someone sent you this email, make sure you subscribe to this newsletter to never miss an issue.

Until next week,

Sheridan Hendrix

Email: shendrix@dispatch.com

Twitter: @sheridan120

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: How South Side families are weathering Child Tax Credit expiration