Clemson, SC

Five-star defensive lineman puts Clemson in top four, sets commitment date

By Justin Robertson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

Clemson is still in contention for one of the nation’s top 2023 recruits.

According to On3, five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods has set his commitment date for July 8 at 6:45 p.m. EDT and will choose between Clemson, Alabama, Florida and Jackson State. 247Sports Composite ranks the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Woods as the No. 3 defensive lineman and the No. 23 overall recruit in the nation.

In his junior season in 2021, Woods racked up 92 total tackles (26 for loss), 11 sacks, two pass breakups and one interception. With his production and five-star rating, Woods has been a highly sought-after recruit. Before trimming his list down to four teams, Woods had 35 total offers, many of which were from other top programs like Oklahoma and Georgia.

“Clemson has everything on their campus for a student athlete to be successful on and off the field,” Woods said to On3 . “The culture coach Swinney brings is unmatched.”

As for Clemson’s recruitment of Woods, he was one of 30 recruits that officially visited Clemson on June 3. Four of the 30 who officially visited on June 3 have committed since then, including four-star offensive tackle Ian Reed and four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson .

As of Tuesday, Clemson has 10 verbal commitments in its 2023 class, which has risen to No. 8 in the nation in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. If Woods chooses Clemson in July, he would be the Tigers’ highest-ranked commit, edging out five-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina .

List

Three Tigers appear in the top 10 of CBS' early 2023 NFL draft-eligible prospect rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCR5Y_0gAoYbbG00

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

