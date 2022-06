Jeff Hardy was arrested in Florida early Monday morning, leaving his future with AEW very much in doubt. Court records from the Volusia County Inmate log confirm that Hardy was booked at 12:45 a.m. on June 13 and charged with three offenses: Violating restrictions placed on a drivers license Driving with a license that is canceled, suspended or revoked DUI – third offense within 10 years Image credit: Corrections – Volusia County According to Marc Raimondi of ESPN, the third charge is a third-degree felony, while the other two are misdemeanors. AEW star Jeff Hardy was arrested Monday in Florida on three charges, the most significant a...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO