Portland, OR

Miller Nash’s Portland office gains Hutchinson

By DJC Staff
Daily Journal of Commerce
 4 days ago

Alexandra Hutchinson has joined Miller Nash LLP’s Portland office. She will represent local businesses and large corporations in a wide range of...

djcoregon.com

Daily Journal of Commerce

Fleming joins Skanska as vendor diversity manager

Skanska has selected Lee Fleming as its vendor diversity manager. He will be based in the company’s Portland office and serve the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Fleming has substantial experience recruiting diverse suppliers, subcontractors and sustainability experts to achieve value-driven design and construction. He previously served in several leadership roles, most recently as the supplier diversity officer for Multnomah County. He also was a senior contract analyst for Portland Public Schools, and a procurement analyst for the state of Oregon. Fleming holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Tuskegee University.
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Journal of Commerce

Hayward Field renovation named DJC’s Project of the Year

Next month, Hayward Field will host the World Athletics Championships. The University of Oregon facility became a world-class venue via a renovation that received the top honor on Wednesday evening during the DJC’s annual TopProjects event. The Eugene project, submitted by SRG Partnership, was named Project of the Year.
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Journal of Commerce

Lovern to lead BIA of Clark County government affairs

The Building Industry Association of Clark County has named Noelle Lovern its government affairs director. She will oversee government affairs, including political advocacy, policy research and relationship building with elected officials. As a liaison to local governments within Clark County, Lovern will monitor policy issues and analyze proposed ordinances for impacts on the building industry. She is an advocate for collaborative partnerships between government and private industry that produce implementable and sustainable solutions that ultimately benefit communities. Lovern previously served as vice president of public relations and corporate communication for American CuMo Mining Corp. She has a bachelor’s degree in communication and public relations from Boise State University.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

