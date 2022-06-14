ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lots of sun before storms return later in the week

pix11.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore sunshine and pleasant temperatures are in the forecast for...

pix11.com

pix11.com

Sunny afternoon skies with temps in 90s, night showers possible

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will pass to the south of the region, bringing unseasonably warm air from the Gulf of Mexico. Partly sunny skies are expected Friday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms toward the evening. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, low 90s for inland areas, upper 80s over coastal spots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Morning thunderstorms make way, sunny afternoon ahead

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore today as a warm front moves into the region from the west. Strong thunderstorms can be expected early Thursday morning, giving way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Hot end to the week, followed by cool Father’s Day weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week looks to end with a tease to summer. It will be hot, but it will be brief as cool air will rush in for the holiday weekend. A warm front will move through the region Thursday night. While the evening looks to stay dry, there could be a few showers passing through the region during the overnight period. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
TBR News Media

Northport and Rocky Point beaches closed to bathing

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services released the following press release on June 14:. Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach, both in Northport, and Tides Beach in Rocky Point are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacterial at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. According to Suffolk County...
ROCKY POINT, NY
bkmag.com

The world’s biggest bounce house is coming to Brooklyn

Break out the Dramamine because the world’s biggest bounce house is coming soon to Brooklyn. The traveling exhibit, which is certified by the Guinness World Records as Officially Big, is coming to Floyd Bennett Field for two weekends in September. Sprawling more than 16,000-square feet, the bounce house is...
pix11.com

Four-day active shooter training simulation done in NYC

The initiative comes after the Brooklyn subway attack that happened in April. Four-day active shooter training simulation done …. PIX11’s Oji talks new season of ‘Farifax’ with star …. Award-winning actress Tonya Pinkins to perform in …. Toddler hit by scooter while crossing street in Manhattan. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
PLANetizen

The Return of Rooming Houses

The Broadway Hotel in Portland, Oregon currently serves as a single-room occupancy (SRO) hotel. | Ian Poellet / Broadway Hotel, Portland, Oregon. Single-room occupancy housing (SROs), which in the 1950s made up 10 percent of New York’s housing stock, could make a comeback as the housing crisis forces Americans to reconsider housing options that have fallen out of favor, writes Jake Blumgart for Governing.
#New Yorkers
News 12

King Kullen to close two Long Island locations next month

King Kullen is closing two of its stores on Long Island, a public relations firm announced in a statement on Tuesday. Franklin Square will close on July 14 followed by Glen Cove on July 28, "upon expiration of their leases." Shoppers tell News 12 the Franklin Square location has been...
Katie Cherrix

Five Italian Restaurants in Staten Island, New York

Staten Island is NYC's southernmost borough boasting pretty beaches and more natural space than the other four. There are so many reasons to love Staten Island, and this unique part of New York has some of the best food in the city. Italian cuisine is a New York staple, and you'll find some of the city's finest in these Staten Island Italian restaurants.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
internewscast.com

Brooklyn subway surfers’ stunt caught on camera

A group of cocky subway surfers were filmed running on top of the cars of the Brooklyn-bound J-train on the Williamsburg Bridge. At least eight people pulled the perilous exploit Friday as the train entered into Williamsburg from Manhattan’s Lower East Side and approached the Marcy Avenue station, footage posted online showed.
BROOKLYN, NY
Weather
Weather
Environment
Environment
Daily Voice

NJ Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in North Jersey. The River Palm Terrace — in business for more than 35 years — was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey by Eat This Not That.
RESTAURANTS
PIX11

Woman, 71, dies as fire engulfs Long Island home, police say

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman died as fire tore down her home on Long Island early Tuesday morning, police said. Officers responded to a fire along Little East Neck Road near Columbus Avenue at around 3:30 a.m., according to officials. They found Colleen Jalbert, 71, inside the home after it was extinguished. […]
ACCIDENTS
News 12

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Deer Park

The New York Lottery says one second-prize ticket for the June 13 Powerball drawing worth $1 million was sold in Deer Park. The ticket was purchased at Deer Hills Service LLC located at 1985 Deer Park Ave. The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of...
DEER PARK, NY
NBC New York

16-Year-Old Stabbed in Face While Waiting for NYC Subway

Police are looking for two people they say stabbed a 16-year-old in the face and neck at a Brooklyn station earlier this week. The victim was waiting for a southbound A train at the Broadway Junction station around 10:20 p.m. Sunday when cops say the duo came up to him and stabbed him multiple times. They then took off on separate southbound A and C trains, cops said.
BROOKLYN, NY

