Lots of sun before storms return later in the week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will pass to the south of the region, bringing unseasonably warm air from the Gulf of Mexico. Partly sunny skies are expected Friday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms toward the evening. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, low 90s for inland areas, upper 80s over coastal spots.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore today as a warm front moves into the region from the west. Strong thunderstorms can be expected early Thursday morning, giving way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week looks to end with a tease to summer. It will be hot, but it will be brief as cool air will rush in for the holiday weekend. A warm front will move through the region Thursday night. While the evening looks to stay dry, there could be a few showers passing through the region during the overnight period. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
Rooftops and observation decks are becoming the most popular destinations for visitors and locals. At Summit One Vanderbilt, visitors get a 360 degree view of the city from the 93rd floor of the tallest sky scraper in Midtown Manhattan.
The Suffolk County Department of Health Services released the following press release on June 14:. Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach, both in Northport, and Tides Beach in Rocky Point are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacterial at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. According to Suffolk County...
Break out the Dramamine because the world’s biggest bounce house is coming soon to Brooklyn. The traveling exhibit, which is certified by the Guinness World Records as Officially Big, is coming to Floyd Bennett Field for two weekends in September. Sprawling more than 16,000-square feet, the bounce house is...
The initiative comes after the Brooklyn subway attack that happened in April. Four-day active shooter training simulation done …. PIX11’s Oji talks new season of ‘Farifax’ with star …. Award-winning actress Tonya Pinkins to perform in …. Toddler hit by scooter while crossing street in Manhattan. The...
The Broadway Hotel in Portland, Oregon currently serves as a single-room occupancy (SRO) hotel. | Ian Poellet / Broadway Hotel, Portland, Oregon. Single-room occupancy housing (SROs), which in the 1950s made up 10 percent of New York’s housing stock, could make a comeback as the housing crisis forces Americans to reconsider housing options that have fallen out of favor, writes Jake Blumgart for Governing.
King Kullen is closing two of its stores on Long Island, a public relations firm announced in a statement on Tuesday. Franklin Square will close on July 14 followed by Glen Cove on July 28, "upon expiration of their leases." Shoppers tell News 12 the Franklin Square location has been...
Staten Island is NYC's southernmost borough boasting pretty beaches and more natural space than the other four. There are so many reasons to love Staten Island, and this unique part of New York has some of the best food in the city. Italian cuisine is a New York staple, and you'll find some of the city's finest in these Staten Island Italian restaurants.
Someone in New York is holding a million-dollar Powerball ticket. No one hit the nearly $245 million Powerball jackpot but two hit the million-dollar prize. One of those lucky winning tickets was sold in New York. The winning numbers for the Monday, June 14 Powerball drawing were:. 2-27-42-44-51 +25. A...
A group of cocky subway surfers were filmed running on top of the cars of the Brooklyn-bound J-train on the Williamsburg Bridge. At least eight people pulled the perilous exploit Friday as the train entered into Williamsburg from Manhattan’s Lower East Side and approached the Marcy Avenue station, footage posted online showed.
Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in North Jersey. The River Palm Terrace — in business for more than 35 years — was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey by Eat This Not That.
WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman died as fire tore down her home on Long Island early Tuesday morning, police said. Officers responded to a fire along Little East Neck Road near Columbus Avenue at around 3:30 a.m., according to officials. They found Colleen Jalbert, 71, inside the home after it was extinguished. […]
Two popular eateries were named the best diners in New York in a brand-new list from Food & Wine. New York City eateries Veselka and La Bonbonniere were listed as the best diners in the state in the website's list of the best diners in every state published on Friday, May 27.
The New York Lottery says one second-prize ticket for the June 13 Powerball drawing worth $1 million was sold in Deer Park. The ticket was purchased at Deer Hills Service LLC located at 1985 Deer Park Ave. The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of...
Police are looking for two people they say stabbed a 16-year-old in the face and neck at a Brooklyn station earlier this week. The victim was waiting for a southbound A train at the Broadway Junction station around 10:20 p.m. Sunday when cops say the duo came up to him and stabbed him multiple times. They then took off on separate southbound A and C trains, cops said.
