Lots of sun before storms return later in the week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week looks to end with a tease to summer. It will be hot, but it will be brief as cool air will rush in for the holiday weekend. A warm front will move through the region Thursday night. While the evening looks to stay dry, there could be a few showers passing through the region during the overnight period. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO