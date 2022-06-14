ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida families say baby formula made their kids sick

10NEWS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — About two dozen families, who are represented by a Florida attorney, said their babies got sick after drinking formula made at the Abbott Nutrition Plant in Michigan. Two of those families are in Pensacola and attorney Sam Geisler said experts have been able to...

www.wtsp.com

CBS Miami

Florida tops 74,000 COVID-19 weekly cases

TALLAHASSEE  - Florida has topped 74,000 COVID-19 cases in each of the past two weeks, while more than 75,000 residents have died from the virus since the pandemic started, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. Florida had 74,323 reported cases during the week of June 10 through Thursday, slightly lower than the 74,401 reported cases the previous week. Those numbers are the highest totals during the past 10 weeks. For example, the state had 15,604 reported cases during the week that started April 8 and 20,784 cases the following week, according to the Department of Health data. The numbers of cases have increased as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread. The report Friday also showed that at least 75,096 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since early 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

How heat illnesses can quickly turn into medical emergencies

TAMPA, Fla. — We have had a string of unusually hot days this week in the Tampa Bay area, and summer is just getting started. No matter how hot it gets, people are still going to the beach, visiting amusement parks, kids are at summer camps and playing sports. So it's important to know the difference between being hot and having a major medical condition.
HEALTH
News4Jax.com

Newly reported COVID cases in Florida appear to be plateauing

Florida has topped 74,000 COVID-19 cases in each of the past two weeks, while more than 75,000 residents have died from the virus since the pandemic started, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. Florida had 74,323 reported cases during the week of June 10...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Purple Alert Program Starting In Florida On July 1

Another color is being added to the Sunshine State’s alert system. The Purple Alert program starts in Florida on July 1st. Florida has AMBER alerts for missing or kidnapped children, Silver alerts for endangered seniors, and Blue alerts, when officers are injured in the line of duty and the suspect escapes. You see them on the highway information signs and get text alerts. The Florida Purple alert goes active in a few weeks. So what exactly is a Purple alert?
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Making Ends Meet: How Florida residents can get discounts

Inflation is making it tough to plan summer vacations. And Floridians are skipping out in order to save money. A Gulfshore Business poll found about 60% of people surveyed are staying put this summer but would consider a staycation close to home. CBS News’ travel editor Peter Greenberg said inflation...
FLORIDA STATE
animalpetitions.org

Justice for Dogs Allegedly Imprisoned in Death Cages

Target: Tom Dannheisser, County Attorney of Santa Rosa County, FL. Goal: Seek severest penalty in case of woman accused of abandoning pet dogs, leading to their deaths. Three deceased dogs found at a Florida property were reportedly so deteriorated physically that animal control officers had difficulty identifying what breeds they were. Authorities found the remains inside metal cages that were inside a shed. The animals appeared to have been in this location for a long period of time.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Florida Keys fishermen arrested on animal cruelty charges

MONROE COUNTY, Fla — Two commercial fishermen in the Florida Keys were arrested on felony charges after the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals released a video appearing to show the abuse of two animals. The video was initially posted as part of a PETA Investigates campaign against...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Family moving to Florida loses belongings after moving truck gets stolen

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Moving into a new home is expected to be busy, but it’s also supposed to be fun and exciting. You’re starting fresh. But for one family, who moved all the way down to Florida from Nashville, it means they’ll be starting over. Steve and Robin Plummer were moving into their Apollo Beach dream home, but the process turned into a nightmare.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
click orlando

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs ‘Immigration Enforcement’ law

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Friday at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that he said contained a set of continuing steps meant to “keep illegals out of the state of Florida.”. “People will say, ‘Well, let Texas worry about that...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man saves baby dolphin at Sand Island

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A typical day on the water turned out to be a life-saving endeavor for Pensacola man Toby Moore and his family. They saved a baby dolphin from suffocating in a heroic effort Thursday afternoon. But Moore told WKRG News 5 the trip was unlikely. It was only his third trip out […]
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS Miami

Florida moves forward on denying transgender treatments

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration moved forward Friday with a proposal that would deny Medicaid coverage for treatments such as puberty-blocking medication and hormone therapy for transgender people. The state Agency for Health Care Administration, which runs most of the Medicaid program, published a proposed rule and set a July 8 hearing on the issue. National and state legal and LGBTQ-advocacy groups have vowed to fight the proposal. The issue centers on treatment for gender dysphoria, which the federal government defines as clinically "significant distress that a person may feel when sex or gender assigned at birth is not...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Body of missing Marshal found in the Gulf

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Shreveport Marshal’s Office confirmed on Facebook Saturday morning the body of the Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr., who went missing in Destin yesterday was found in the Gulf of Mexico. The facebook post thanked the US Coast Guard, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Destin […]
DESTIN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman spots 'fire rainbow' in sky

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman recently snapped gorgeous photos of what forecasters call a cloud iridescence, or a "fire rainbow." Angela Capece of Coconut Creek captured the colorful creation in the sky and posted it to Facebook. Forecasters say these "fire rainbows" aren't actually rainbows – and they have nothing to do with fire!
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

Michigan zoo mourns the loss of mother wallaby who died unexpectedly

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The John Ball Zoo shared Thursday morning that a mother wallaby caring for her 8-month-old joey died unexpectedly over the weekend. Ygritte had shown mild signs of a possible respiratory infection earlier in the week, the zoo said. Even after a round of oral medication,...
MICHIGAN STATE
10NEWS

Health department spokesperson says Bucs internship posting violates Florida law

TAMPA, Fla — A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health says a recent internship posting by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers violates state law. In a tweet, Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern told a Bucs production manager that this description for a video production intern runs afoul legislation passed last year. Fellow Spokesperson Christina Pushaw, who is the press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis, also chimed in on Twitter – suggesting the Bucs had been "Caught in 4K."
FLORIDA STATE

