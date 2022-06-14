Florida families say baby formula made their kids sick
10NEWS
4 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — About two dozen families, who are represented by a Florida attorney, said their babies got sick after drinking formula made at the Abbott Nutrition Plant in Michigan. Two of those families are in Pensacola and attorney Sam Geisler said experts have been able to...
TALLAHASSEE - Florida has topped 74,000 COVID-19 cases in each of the past two weeks, while more than 75,000 residents have died from the virus since the pandemic started, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. Florida had 74,323 reported cases during the week of June 10 through Thursday, slightly lower than the 74,401 reported cases the previous week. Those numbers are the highest totals during the past 10 weeks. For example, the state had 15,604 reported cases during the week that started April 8 and 20,784 cases the following week, according to the Department of Health data. The numbers of cases have increased as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread. The report Friday also showed that at least 75,096 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since early 2020.
TAMPA, Fla. — We have had a string of unusually hot days this week in the Tampa Bay area, and summer is just getting started. No matter how hot it gets, people are still going to the beach, visiting amusement parks, kids are at summer camps and playing sports. So it's important to know the difference between being hot and having a major medical condition.
Florida has topped 74,000 COVID-19 cases in each of the past two weeks, while more than 75,000 residents have died from the virus since the pandemic started, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. Florida had 74,323 reported cases during the week of June 10...
Another color is being added to the Sunshine State’s alert system. The Purple Alert program starts in Florida on July 1st. Florida has AMBER alerts for missing or kidnapped children, Silver alerts for endangered seniors, and Blue alerts, when officers are injured in the line of duty and the suspect escapes. You see them on the highway information signs and get text alerts. The Florida Purple alert goes active in a few weeks. So what exactly is a Purple alert?
ORLANDO, Fla. — The federally funded “Our Florida” program designed to help those in need pay for rent and utilities stopped accepting applications last month. But some who were approved for rental assistance before that deadline said Our Florida is not paying as promised. Channel 9 spoke...
Inflation is making it tough to plan summer vacations. And Floridians are skipping out in order to save money. A Gulfshore Business poll found about 60% of people surveyed are staying put this summer but would consider a staycation close to home. CBS News’ travel editor Peter Greenberg said inflation...
Target: Tom Dannheisser, County Attorney of Santa Rosa County, FL. Goal: Seek severest penalty in case of woman accused of abandoning pet dogs, leading to their deaths. Three deceased dogs found at a Florida property were reportedly so deteriorated physically that animal control officers had difficulty identifying what breeds they were. Authorities found the remains inside metal cages that were inside a shed. The animals appeared to have been in this location for a long period of time.
MONROE COUNTY, Fla — Two commercial fishermen in the Florida Keys were arrested on felony charges after the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals released a video appearing to show the abuse of two animals. The video was initially posted as part of a PETA Investigates campaign against...
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — At only two months old, doctors diagnosed Maya Hancock with Biliary Atresia. It's a condition that stops the liver from functioning as it should. It's also one of the main causes of liver transplants in infants. She underwent surgery to fix it, but it was unsuccessful.
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Moving into a new home is expected to be busy, but it’s also supposed to be fun and exciting. You’re starting fresh. But for one family, who moved all the way down to Florida from Nashville, it means they’ll be starting over. Steve and Robin Plummer were moving into their Apollo Beach dream home, but the process turned into a nightmare.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Friday at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that he said contained a set of continuing steps meant to “keep illegals out of the state of Florida.”. “People will say, ‘Well, let Texas worry about that...
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A typical day on the water turned out to be a life-saving endeavor for Pensacola man Toby Moore and his family. They saved a baby dolphin from suffocating in a heroic effort Thursday afternoon. But Moore told WKRG News 5 the trip was unlikely. It was only his third trip out […]
TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration moved forward Friday with a proposal that would deny Medicaid coverage for treatments such as puberty-blocking medication and hormone therapy for transgender people. The state Agency for Health Care Administration, which runs most of the Medicaid program, published a proposed rule and set a July 8 hearing on the issue. National and state legal and LGBTQ-advocacy groups have vowed to fight the proposal. The issue centers on treatment for gender dysphoria, which the federal government defines as clinically "significant distress that a person may feel when sex or gender assigned at birth is not...
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Shreveport Marshal’s Office confirmed on Facebook Saturday morning the body of the Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr., who went missing in Destin yesterday was found in the Gulf of Mexico. The facebook post thanked the US Coast Guard, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Destin […]
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman recently snapped gorgeous photos of what forecasters call a cloud iridescence, or a "fire rainbow." Angela Capece of Coconut Creek captured the colorful creation in the sky and posted it to Facebook. Forecasters say these "fire rainbows" aren't actually rainbows – and they have nothing to do with fire!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The John Ball Zoo shared Thursday morning that a mother wallaby caring for her 8-month-old joey died unexpectedly over the weekend. Ygritte had shown mild signs of a possible respiratory infection earlier in the week, the zoo said. Even after a round of oral medication,...
TAMPA, Fla — A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health says a recent internship posting by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers violates state law. In a tweet, Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern told a Bucs production manager that this description for a video production intern runs afoul legislation passed last year. Fellow Spokesperson Christina Pushaw, who is the press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis, also chimed in on Twitter – suggesting the Bucs had been "Caught in 4K."
Comments / 1